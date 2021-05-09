Lucas Pratto suffers a fracture and will undergo surgery

05/09/2021 at 7:19 PM CEST

EFE

The Argentine striker on loan to Feyenoord Lucas Pratto He suffered a fracture in his right leg, in a set of a game against Ajax, and will be operated on this Sunday night.

“Lucas Pratto he misses the rest of the season & rdquor ;, said the club in a brief statement, in which it specified that the fracture was confirmed in the hospital.

The “Oso & rdquor ;, who entered the field in minute 78, made an entrance to Davy klaassen and, when he fell, his cleats stuck to the grass and he bent his leg, for which he was immediately removed from the field.

The Netherlands classic ended 0-3 in favor of Ajax, who have already won the Dutch Eredivisie, while Feyenoord remains fifth and has no chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Pratto, who had lost his title at River Plate, came to the Rotterdam team last January as a player on loan until the end of the season with the aim of reinforcing the offensive line.

However, the 32-year-old has hardly counted in the coach’s plans. Dick advocaat and, when he has enjoyed minutes, he has not scored a single goal.