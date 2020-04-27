For many connoisseurs of this sport, and especially for tennis players, they agree that the most difficult season for a player is the one immediately after the hatching. Well, having seen the situation we are experiencing another day, that statement loses its value. The coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing the world means that we do not have tennis until July, and possibly it will be extended for a couple of months, given the delicate situation we are going through. Tennis, unlike other sports, will be one of the last to return to normal due to its characteristics, since every week the players are traveling around the world to play their tournaments.

It is because of this type of situation that novelties appear so that the world of tennis is left without news. This week the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro 2020 is taking place, a Play Station 4 tennis tournament where many tennis players battle to become the champion of this edition. The Frenchman Lucas Pouille is one of the participants and in an interview with the French newspaper L’Equipe he makes a brief review.

Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro 2020 dispute: “It was certainly a very good idea on the part of the organization. It is a novelty and everything is destined for good causes. It is great that numerous male and female tennis players come together to play an online tennis tournament all from our homes in these difficult times. ”

Progress in the video game: “Since this time of confinement began, I have spent several hours playing the game. I don’t know if I’ll be the best or not but I know I’ve made a lot of progress. I will try to be competitive and win as many games as possible. ”

Who is Lucas Pouille the best tennis player in video games ?: “I know that Gael Monfils is a person who spends a lot of time with video games. It will also be necessary to see how much the tennis players have trained in recent days. The Tennis World Tour is a game that you have to know how to adapt to, manage movements and spend many hours to get the hang of it. ”

Group with Alexander Zverev, David Goffin and Karen Khachanov: “If it were a normal and ordinary tournament it would be a very tough group (laughs). I don’t know what level everyone has in this game. I know they play a little bit of play but I don’t know to what extent. I will try to win all three games so I can go to the next round. “

Isner said that seen the cast of tennis players who play the tournament prefers to play online than in real life: “We already know that Isner hates clay a little and much more if he has met with specialist tennis players on land. He in Madrid suffers a lot from the altitude and why his service does not affect his rival as much as it happens on hard courts ”.

Pouille is interested in what is happening in society right now: “I usually read many newspapers to reflect and find out what is happening in other places. I have always been a person who catches up with everything that happens in the world. We are in a totally new moment, battling a virus that has stopped the world ”

Support the idea of ​​playing exhibition tournaments behind closed doors: “It will be very difficult for tennis to return to normal in a few months. In France an initiative has come from Thierry Ascione and the FFT to do a summer tour, allowing French tennis players to make their profession, physically prepare for when tennis returns and especially to entertain fans from their cases. The initiative of Patrick Mouratoglou also seems to me very successful and any initiative of this type would be very good ”.

.