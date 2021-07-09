Lucas Passerini will stay in the Machine for Ap21 of Liga MX

The Argentine forward Lucas Passerini, player of the Cruz Azul Machine, would stay in the Celeste team for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the Liga MX. TOIt was reported by ESPN, as they assure that the eye of coach Juan Reynoso has arrived.

According to the source, the former Necaxa and Atlético San Luis player ended his loan with the Potosí team and reported with Cruz Azul, the club in which the Apertura will play.

Although he was expected to go out to a club, neither team was interested in the Argentine, so, after spending days in preseason with the Machine, he would have filled Reynoso’s eye.

Passerini arrived at Cruz Azul in 2020 and after 6 months in the team, he went out on loan with the Necaxa team, as he could not win a position in the Cementero team.

Cruz Azul would have closed its squad with the arrival of Quick Mendoza and Passerini, who would be its only reinforcements for the new tournament.

