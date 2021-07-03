Lucas Paquetá believes that the important thing was Brazil’s advance to the semifinals

07/03/2021 at 7:48 AM CEST

. / Rio de Janeiro

The Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paquetá, author of the goal with which Seleçao beat Chile 1-0 this Friday and qualified for the semifinals of the Copa América, stated that, despite the fact that Canarinha had to play to defend themselves in the second half for having a player unless, the important thing was to move forward. “We achieved the most important thing, which was to win, manage the advantage we had and advance to the semifinals, assured the French Olympique Lyonnais creative who scored the winning goal a minute after entering the field in the place of Roberto Firmino. .

Paquetá admitted that after the scoring of the goal and the almost immediate expulsion of striker Gabriel Jesús at the beginning of the second half, the Brazilian coach, Tite, asked him to strengthen the defense of the team to face the Chilean pressure. “The teacher knows the characteristics of each one, and mine is to be able to help forward or help backward, which is what I do at my club,” said the midfielder.

Paquetá admitted that the match with Chile was one of the most difficult for Brazil in the current Copa América, but that in the end all the players were able to contribute to the victory by reinforcing the scoring.

Paquetá’s goal at the beginning of the second half after Neymar’s pass allowed Brazil to beat Chile by the minimum in the quarterfinal match and advance to the semifinals, in which Peru will be measured, which this Friday beat Paraguay on penalties 4-3 after drawing 3-3 in regulation time.

The Brazilian team, favorite for the Copa América title, which plays at home again and beat the Peruvian 4-0 in the group stage, will seek a place in the final of the tournament next Monday, when it will host Peru again. at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Tite says that Brazil did not abandon the offensive option

The Brazilian coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi “Tite”, said on Friday that Brazil managed to advance to the semifinals despite playing with a player less than half the game because did not totally abandon his offensive option. The Brazilian team coach admitted that, after the expulsion of Gabriel Jesús at the beginning of the second half and when he was already winning 1-0, Brazil decided to play more defensively, with a line of four in defense, a line of four in the center of the court and only one player in attack (4-4-1), but without giving up to continue attacking. “The idea was to try to keep moving forward and creating opportunities so that we don’t just end up defending ourselves and with the team behind,” he said. He added that it was a tactical option for which his pupils had already trained and that allowed them to even have possibilities of increasing the score despite Chilean pressure. “One of the objectives of our work is to try to anticipate game situations, and we also anticipate situations of being with a lesser player. It is not that we want that but sometimes the circumstances of the match cause it to be sent off,” he said. “We had already done a training session playing 4-4-1 and, as we had an advantage on the scoreboard, we opted to leave Lucas Paquetá a little further behind and only Neymar a little more advanced,” he added.

According to the coach, that more defensive position did not prevent Brazil from controlling Chile, managing the score and looking for counterattacks. “So much so that in the second half we had more opportunities to extend the score even without having so much control of the ball,” he said. According to Tite, despite lowering the lines and the complication of having a player down, Brazil managed to create dangerous situations, especially thanks to the great performance of Neymar.

The Brazilian coach stated that the expulsion of Gabriel Jesus for a kick in the face to Mena it was fair despite the fact that there was no evil in the Brazilian’s intention and there was an accident.

Tite took advantage of the interview to return to criticize the poor condition of the lawn from the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro and asked the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) to find another venue for next Monday’s match with Peru for the Copa América semifinals. “As a coach I am happy with the classification and because we beat a two-time Copa América champion. There were two teams that proposed a game but I was saddened by the spectacle offered because even the goalkeepers had difficulties with the field in order to serve from the goal,” he said. “I ask you please to have responsibility. Find a better place to play, so that the show can be better. Please find a better place,” he insisted.

According to the Brazilian coach, despite the fact that the organization of the Copa América improved, he cannot stop criticizing a lawn that offers the risk of injury very high level players.

Lasarte says that Chile is happy for what has improved

The Chilean coach, the Uruguayan Martín Lasarte, affirmed that, despite the defeat, La Roja is leaving happy for the improvements that were achieved in the team thinking about the World Cup qualifiers. “The Copa América had these two facets: the Cup itself, from which we are leaving; and preparing a group and some players for what is to come,” Lasarte said, making it clear that his main objective is to qualify for the World Cup. of Qatar 2022. “I am very proud of my players, of all of them. I know it is not worth much, but there will be a lot of Chilean fans who understand me. The important thing is not so much the Copa América but what comes afterwards. This is a transitional stage that surely brings us better prepared to the playoffs, “he added.

The coach said that no one in the Chilean Confederation told him that the goal was to reach the semifinals of the Copa América and that his only goal is qualify Chile for the World Cup. He added that Chile is leaving the Copa América with the problems it had until a month ago overcome and after having met players who can reinforce the team in the qualifying rounds, among which he mentioned Ben Brereton.

According to Lasarte, despite the elimination of the Copa América, Chile does not return to its country sad but very happy. “The team will surely overcome this. There is time. And the America’s Cup will be a story,” he said. Lasarte added that he took advantage of the tournament to fulfill his objective, which was to mix experienced players with some new ones to give them minutes and opportunity thinking about the future and the World Cup qualifiers. “In that we are satisfied,” he said. “There are some players who have been gaining minutes and others who did not compete but trained and lived the experience of a Copa América. We are rewarded in what it means to have a greater number of footballers who accompany us and who can carry the weight in what we left of the playoffs, “he said. He added that something that hurts him in the Copa América was the defeat in the match with Paraguay, which Chile could have won, and that left the team in fourth place in the Group A classification and forced them to face each other in the quarterfinals. to the favorite and local Brazil.

Regarding the match, he stated that Chile worked well in the first half and suffered a very quick goal in the second, but recovered.