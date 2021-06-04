Lucas ‘Mineiro’ promises the performance of his life at the BRAVE CF 51 event

MINSK, Belarus._ Lucas “Mineiro” Martins is a man on a mission. The former world lightweight champion is eager to get back on the winning track at this Friday’s BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here when he takes on Marcel Grabinski in the main event of the BRAVE Combat Federation opening card in Belarus.

After two defeats in title fights, the Brazilian forward admits that his back is against the wall before the clash with Grabinski, but remembers the last time he had two defeats in a row, he came back and dominated his opponent on the way to his world. BRAVE CF title.

“I’m used to dealing with pressure, it was at this stage with two losses in a row that I reinvented myself and finally became the BRAVE CF world champion. Now it will not be different, my best version comes in the worst stage of my career. On Friday I will offer the best performance of my life, “said a confident” Mineiro “, who says he still has aspirations to regain his world title.

“First of all I need to win this fight, and then my team and I will think about my next step. But obviously I want to fight for the belt, not for the belt itself, but because that means that I will fight with the best and that is what I want to do, ”said Mineiro.

BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here will take place at the Falcon Club Arena on June 4, and will feature martial artists representing 14 different countries in the largest mixed martial arts show in the country’s history.

The groundbreaking show will be available live and free worldwide via BRAVE CF TV (bravecftv.com) and also through local streaming partners in select locations.