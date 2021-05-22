Lucas ‘Mineiro’ from BRAVE CF 51 responds to Grabinski: ‘If he hits me, I’ll knock him out’

SEEF DISTRICT._ Things started to heat up ahead of the next main event of BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here Come in Lucas “Mineiro” Martins and Marcel Grabinski.

In a recent interview, the German star claimed that this would be Mineiro’s “last chance”, given his current two-game losing streak as his opponent’s last fight took place almost two years ago. They face off on June 4 in Minsk, Belarus.

But the former world lightweight champion BRAVE CF believe the pressure will be through the cage. Lucas believes that his position in the MMA world as a former champion, as well as the level of his previous opponents will give him an immense advantage over Marcel.

“I am under pressure because I come from two defeats, but for him it is a much greater pressure, because he is fighting against Lucas Mineiro. When he sees me on the other side of the cage, he will know who I am ”, Mineiro said during an interview on Instagram Live.

“When he sees me in front of him, he will see everything I have trained for, everything I have achieved in this sport and he will feel the pressure”, added.

Mineiro actually has two fewer professional fights than Grabinski but, while the Brazilian has been competing at the highest level for nearly a decade, his German counterpart just had his international breakthrough in the BRAVE Combat Federation. The difference in international experience, Lucas believes, will play an important role in the June 4 fight.

He has never been through what I did. He never fought the fighters I fought. He has never done what I have done in sports. Therefore, he does not have the same mentality as me “, he claimed.

Finally, «Mineiro» believe you have the advantage over Grabinski in all areas of mixed martial arts, something that Marcel also boasted about.

“He is a great athlete, very complete, but if he hits with me he will be knocked out, if he tries to do jiu-jitsu with me, I will subdue him. And if he tries to fight me, I will take him down. he pointed out.

BRAVE CF 51: The Future Is Here It will mark the first time the world’s fastest growing MMA organization has landed in Belarus, and the Eastern European country will become the 22nd nation to host a BRAVE CF event.