The uncertainty of the world of the ball with the forced stop by the coronavirus pandemic affects athletes from all clubs and Brazilians around the world. This is the case of midfielder Lucas Marques, 24, who was formed at the base of Internacional and now plays for Estoril, from Portugal.

Lucas is alone in Europe at this time of crisis and reported to the report Valinor Content / LANCE! as has the experience of the Portuguese and European people with the pandemic that is plaguing the world, creating uncertainties in all segments of life.

The player said that he has seen the Portuguese government increasing severity in the fight against covid-19, focusing on social isolation, something that has been frequently disrespected in Brazil.

– Here in Portugal the isolation lasted until the end of June. And, with all this time at home, he ended up taking people out onto the streets, which led to a firmer police position to put people inside the house. And, there is a fear here, as in the whole world, about what it will be like after this crisis. If there will be jobs, income for families – said the player.

For the time being, the most intense measures of the Portuguese government have had an effect, with many tests on the population to see if there is contamination, a strengthened health system, intense social isolation, which after three initial weeks of the pandemic, had great social adherence by the Portuguese.

Lucas Marques said that in big clubs, wage cuts are not affecting the best paid players, but for other athletes, who earn less, there is concern about the gains and the post-pandemic future.

-Some players are out of contract in Europe. But there is a fear of whether there will be new agreements or even wage cuts, since, apart from players on large teams, it is not certain whether there will be renewals and maintenance of wages up to date by clubs, especially smaller ones.

Regarding the return of the sport, there is still a lot of uncertainty about the ball rolling in the land of Camões and across the continent. Lucas Marques said that everything will depend on the release of UEFA, but there is a movement by the clubs to return in June.

-Everything is still very confused. UEFA does not yet know what to do, as it would have to close the championships by August. But, there is no concrete date for the return. We are waiting and wanting everything to be okay, to happen well so that things can return, ”he explained.

Lucas’s team, Estoril, is still fighting for access to the Portuguese first division. With 10 rounds to go, Estoril is fourth with 39 points. Only two teams will rise from division to the Portuguese elite of 2020/2021.

