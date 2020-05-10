Lorena Carvalho appeared with an oversized checkered blazer, a velvet skirt with front buttons, a black belt and a short boot with buckles. The costumes are all made from Pernambucanas. ‘I wanted to invest in parts that I could use a lot later. Chess, for example, is timeless’, explained the model. In the live, the young woman was praised by Lucas Lucco: ‘It’s beautiful’.

Lorena Carvalho chose a stylish look for the groom’s live, Lucas Lucco, on Youtube, this Saturday (9). The model bet on a costume from Pernambucanas for a total of R $ 420: oversized checkered blazer, velvet skirt with front buttons, black belt and short boots with buckles. “I wanted to invest in pieces that I could use a lot later. Chess, for example, is timeless,” said the model. During the show, the singer – who appeared in a nightgown in a video with the bride – praised the choice of look: “You look beautiful”. Who also bet on accessible fashion was Marília Mendonça, who wore Renner clothes in her live.

Lucas Lucco talks about marriage postponed because of Covid-19: ‘God knows what he does’

During the virtual show, Lucas Lucco called Lorena Carvalho to the stage and commented on the changes in plans for the wedding ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic – a disease contracted by more than 155,000 people in Brazil. “We had to cancel the wedding because of this obstacle that took us all by surprise. But we call ourselves a husband and wife. Our test drive was very well done. We evolved a lot together. God knows what he does”, said the singer, who stated that the bride’s chances of pregnancy increased during the quarantine.

Lucas Lucco cancels 2020 agenda: ‘The world has stopped’

Because of the pandemic, Lucas Lucco chose to cancel his entire concert schedule this year and will only return to the stage next year. “This year there is no more space for paid entertainment. People have no money. The world has stopped. People are dying,” he said in an interview with columnist Leo Dias. But the sertanejo plans to burn a DVD between November or December. “How am I going to do a show? Crowding people? I don’t have the courage. If everything goes well, I record a DVD. The entrance will be R $ 10.00 and 1 kg of food, which will be donated to an institution in Curitiba. the shows in 2021 “, he said, which raised R $ 214 thousand in the first live made during this period of social isolation.

Sertanejo fires team after canceling schedule: ‘There’s no one left’

With the cancellation of this year’s schedule, Lucas Lucco fired about 20 employees, including members of the technical part of his shows. To Leo Dias, he explains that he is providing full support to these workers. “We did a tour to Portugal and went on vacation. Then I fixed everyone’s vacation, and then, now, we are getting the labor rights right. Now I only do shows next year, I have no way of keeping this team without shows, and I intend to rehire them. There’s nobody helpless “explained.

Lucas Lucco’s bride wears oversized blazer and button skirt for live singer