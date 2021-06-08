“Lucas Hernández tells me to sign for Bayern”

06/08/2021 at 4:58 PM CEST

Mbappé continues without renewing and that causes all the teams to sigh to get him. The star of PSG and the French team, with whom he is concentrating to revalidate the gold achieved in the 2018 World Cup, he is focused on the ‘bleus’, but not even there he can escape the mystery that hides his future.

In an interview for the newspaper ‘Bild’, the Frenchman has revealed that his teammate in the national team Lucas Hernández insists that he has to go with him to Bayern Munich: “Lucas told me that I should come to Munich to play for Bayern“He also shares a dressing room with the Real Madrid footballers, Varane and Benzema, who surely also tell him how beautiful the Spanish capital is.

Continuing with the possibility of joining the Bavarian club, Mbappé added: “It is one of the five best clubs in the world. One can only congratulate them on how they manage to maintain quality in the squad every year.. They just know what they are doing. They have a clear concept that makes them a great club. And yes, it is always a favorite for any title. “

But the young French pearl did not open the door to them either: “So I will always have to beat Bayern in the future if I want to win a trophy.”.

Al-Khelaïfi already warned him: “We will never sell Mbappé”, so either the clubs try to convince him not to renew, or it will be difficult to fight with the president of the Parisian team.

His good relationship with the renewed Neymar

At PSG they sigh for Mbappé to follow the path of his great friend Neymar, who has already expanded his ties with the Parisian team, thus leaving aside the rumors that placed him far from Paris. Your words will like: “He is one of my best friends. There are many people who speak ill of their attitude. Maybe it’s because of some scenes from the World Cup when I was on the ground from time to time. But I can assure you that he is a good guy. “

He insisted on defending his partner, who was criticized many times, and stated that playing together helps them to be better: “The image that many have of him in their heads is not true. I think people would have to know him better to judge him. In fact, we joke all the time. It’s good for both of us if we can always motivate each other and keep our spirits up. “

As a child I dreamed of having a career like Cristiano’s

His performance to date suggests that he is the heir to Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, something he has always dreamed of: “I was a child who dreamed of many things. Especially with having a career like Ronaldo’s. When Cristiano plays, he makes everyone who watches him happy, and he has done so for 15 years. I think all football fans love him. “

He knows that he still has a long way to go, but he is on the right track: “But I’m not as good as him. Cristiano has already made history. I’ve only been playing for five years, so I still can’t compare myself to him. For me, it is also a matter of respect. There are few footballers like him, just by watching him I have learned a lot “.