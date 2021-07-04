Lucas Herbert wins his second title at the Irish Open and gets into the Open

07/04/2021 at 7:53 PM CEST

Sport.es

Australian Lucas Herbert, leader from day one, achieved victory at the Irish Open this Sunday and sealed his second professional title, both on the European golf circuit, and his presence on the British OPen was secured in two weeks.

Herbert, 25, whose first European Tour victory came in January last year at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, confirmed his dominance at the Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown with 269 total hits (19 under par) and with four rounds of 64 (-8), 67 (-5), 70 (-2) and 68 (-4).

The last day he endured the attempts of his pursuers with a lap of 68 with five birdies and a single failure. bogey on hole 5.

Three strokes of advantage

The golfer from Bendigo toHe beat the Swede Rikard Karlberg in three hits and the American Johannes Veerman in four, second and third solo. All three have qualified for the British Open, which will be played from July 15-18 at Royal St George’s.

The Italian Francesco Laporta opted to win with a round in which he signed six birdies in a row, from 5 to 10. Then it was braked with seven pairs and a double bogey at 18 and finished tied for fourth place with England’s Richard Bland and Dale Whitnell and Scots Grant Forrest and Richie Ramsay.

Among the stars present in Thomastown , the Englishman Tommy Fleetwood finished with -10, Shane Lowry, who in two weeks defends the title achieved in 2019 at the British Open, He did it with -9 and the Northern Irishman Rory Mclroy with -2.

ANDhe San Sebastian Adrián Otaegui, who finished with -12 in total, was the best of the Spanish. The other two survivors, Barcelona’s Pablo Larrazábal and Adri Arnaus, finished with -7 and -3, respectively.

sat