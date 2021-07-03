Lucas Herbert remains leader in the Irish Open

The australian Lucas Herbert, with a total of 131 hits (8 under par), remains the leader of the Irish Open, European Tour tournament, after delivering a 67-stroke card on the second day played this Friday at the Mount Juliet Estate.

Eight ‘birdies’, a ‘bogey’ and a double ‘bogey’ punctuated the route of Herbert, who is looking for his second title on the European circuit.

A blow from the Australian leader (-11) are the English Andy sullivan, which made a -6, and the scotch Grant Forrest, which ended at -5.

Adrian Otaegui, with a -6, he was the best Spaniard of the day and, four hits from the head, he shares fifth place with three other players. Adri arnaus, who is 5 behind the leader, finished in 69 strokes (-3).

The American John catlin (-4), defending champion, and German Martin kaymer (-2), eleven times winner on the European circuit, are 6 strokes from the first.

The rest of the Spanish did not pass the cut Alejandro Cañizares Y Jorge Campillo (-1), Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez Y Carlos Pigem (Pair), Nacho Elvira Y Alvaro Quiros (+3).