Lucas Glover is proclaimed champion of the John Deere Classic

The American Lucas glover had to wait 10 years to win a title again, the quarter of his career, by proclaiming himself this Sunday champion of the John Deere Classic with a record in the last round of 64 strokes (-7).

With a cumulative 265 hits (-19), Glover He took 2 ahead of his compatriots Ryan Moore and Kevin Na, who shared second place (267, -17). The fourth place was divided by the Colombian Sebastian Muñoz, who had reached the last round as the provisional leader with a stroke advantage, and the Americans Adam Schenk, Luke List and Scott Brown, who completed the tournament with 268 strokes (-16), three behind the champion.

GloverThe 41-year-old, who had won his third PGA Tour title, the Wells Fargo Championship, on May 8, 2011, found his best performance in hitting dominance at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. long and within the Green to complete the tournament with records of 68 (-3), 63 (-8) and 70 (-1) in the three rounds prior to the decisive one this Sunday.

The brand new champion finished the tour with eight birdies, including four in a row from 12 to 15, after having made his only bogey of the day on the 11th hole. “It feels good to recover your best level of play and finally get a new title after so many years without having enjoyed it”Glover noted.

Muñoz, who had been together with Glover since the beginning of the tournament the fittest player, in the end he had to settle for fourth place after delivering a card of 71 strokes (par), his worst performance since the tournament began. The 28-year-old from Bogotá was inconsistent with long shots. In the end he distributed four bogeys with another four birdies.

The Venezuelan was not with his best game either. Jhonattan vegas, who finished the tour with a record of 70 strokes (-1) that allowed him to reach 270 (-14) to share eleventh place with six other rivals.

Quite the opposite of what happened with the Chilean Mitto Pereira, who maintained his great moment by registering for the third consecutive day 68 strokes (-3) that gave him 274 (-10) to share the 34th position with six other players.

It was worse for the Colombian Camilo Villegas, which delivered a signed card of 73 (+2) and a cumulative score of 275 (-9) that relegated him to the forty-first place in the standings, tied with five other players.

Rafael Cabrera, As happened to Muñoz, Vegas and Villegas, it went from more to less and ended with a record of 70 hits (-1) that left him in twenty-third place, tied with four other players who accumulated 272 (-12).

1. Lucas Glover (United States) 265 (68-63-70-64)

2. Ryan Moore (United States) 267 (65-66-68-68)

2. Kevin Na (United States) 267 (67-66-66-68)

4. Adam Schenk (United States) 268 (67-64-70-67)

4. Luke List (United States) 268 (66-63-71-68)

4. Scott Brown (United States) 268 (69-67-63-69)

4. Sebastián Muñoz (Colombia) 268 (63-67-67-71)

8. Hank Lebioda (United States) 269 (64-69-71-65)

8. Seamus Power (Ireland) 269 (68-67-68-66)

8. Brian Stuard (United States) 269 (69-67-66-67)

…

23. Rafa Cabrera (Spain) 272 (70-66-66-70)