Luca Vildoza’s agent confirms it: the Knicks follow him

While waiting for Mike James to get a contract in the NBA there were more names that accompanied him. The base still linked – although with the contract suspended until summer to be able to return to the North American league – CSKA Moscow was linked with the two teams from New York and finally the balance ended up turning towards the Nets, aspiring to the title, They take one of the best in the Euroleague this season. But in that information mentioned by the journalist Marc Berman (The New York Post) there was another player that interests the Knicks, not only in the past but in the present and future: Luca vildoza is another of the names on the agenda of the directors of the franchise of The Big Apple.

Vildoza’s agent, Claudio Villanueva, has recently confirmed to UcU Radio the follow-up of the Knicks to his client. The player has already been linked with the best European teams for a year and now also crosses the pond in terms of popularity to gain a foothold in the future plans of the NBA.

“It is true that the New York Knicks are closely following Luca Vildoza, but he is very comfortable in Baskonia, he has a good contract and for two more years. If nothing happens, he will continue with that contract. Last season we also received an offer. specific franchise and we reject it. For now there is nothing certain, “said Villanueva.

This news rumor came at the same time that Vildoza was suspiciously left out of Dusko Ivanovic’s rotation due to injury, the coach emphasizing that the player was asked about it. The tension has been kept under control, but it exists, which put Baskonia fans into arms when they believed that the Argentine base could now leave for the United States..

Luca Vildoza, from 25 years, scored the decisive basket with which Baskonia won the Endesa League in 2020 and has now been with the Basque team for four seasons.

The base position is in the doldrums in Baskonia. To this new situation with Vildoza we must add that his teammate Pierriá Henry has already reached an agreement with Real Madrid to play for the Whites from July, although he also has an offer, in his case from Minnesota Timberwolves, to cross the pond.