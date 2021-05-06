Luca Vildoza leaves Baskonia to sign for the Knicks

05/05/2021 at 8:51 PM CEST

EFE

Luca vildoza and the TD Systems Baskonia agreed this Wednesday the separation of the Argentine player, who will sign for the New York Knicks coming soon. The Mar del Plata player leaves Vitoria, where he has played four seasons and a total of 228 official matches with the Barça shirt.

Vildoza He was also the author of the basket that gave his last league title to Baskonia and got the title of Best Player in the 2019-2020 season.

Through a press release, the Baskonia thanked their “work, dedication and commitment & rdquor; during these four seasons and wished him the best of luck on a personal and professional level.