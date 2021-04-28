Luca Vildoza, close to the Knicks

Luca Vildoza is close to making the New York Knicks by all indications. Nobody in his environment denies it and it seems that the operation could be made official in the short term. Chema de Lucas tweeted that information and Eurohoops confirmed it. Negotiations are well advanced and, like Deck, your journey can be immediate.

Vildoza was not playing in the last games of TD Systems due to some discomfort in his foot and they had prepared special templates to recover normality. Dusko Ivanovic did not show the same empathy with him and Henry when dealing with injuries. He said about the first that he was an “ironman” and about the Argentine he left his degree of involvement in the air.

It had been said that Henry was close to Minnesota but things seem to have cooled down as the franchise continues to bet on Russell and Ricky Rubio but, in the case of New York, the latest moves seem to have paid off. Your agent, Claudio Villanueva, recognized a few days ago that “We already rejected an offer from the NBA last summer and I cannot deny that the Knicks are interested in incorporating him, but for now they are only contacts, “he said on UCU Radio in Argentina.

Henry’s immediate departure would entail the income of $ 750,000 for Baskonia but it seems that what is really going to come together is that he goes to Real Madrid for about 500,000 euros so that Josean Querejeta renounces the right of first refusal. You can make cash, in the short term, with the base of Bahía Blanca. There is a name that has already come up for TD Systems as an immediate addition: Dallas Moore, a 1.85 point guard who is on the Guangzhou Loong Lions roster.