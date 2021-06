The French Luca van assche, 17, beat his compatriot Arthur Fils to become champion of Roland Garros Junior. After a very successful tournament for French tennis, where all four semi-finalists were Gauls, it was finally van Assche who lifted the trophy. He did it after winning in straight sets (6-4 and 6-2) and without giving up a single set in the entire tournament. An absolute outrage, and French tennis fans are in luck.