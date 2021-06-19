‘Luca’, the refreshing holidays of Pixar’s little mermaid

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video… And Luca is coming to bring you summer and those vacations that you see so far away.

Incredible but true, Disney + is once again at the top of the section a week after doing it with the premiere of Loki and it does so with another proper name: Luca; and with nothing else.

And what is Luca, you ask yourself? Well, Luca is what the headline anticipated: the refreshing Italian vacation of Pixar’s little mermaid. With that you can get used to the idea of ​​what the new Pixar production brings, which like the previous one, the award-winning Soul, comes directly to Disney + without additional payments.

Luca presents himself in the same way, surrendering to criticism at their feet, with one difference: he leaves behind the deepest reflections to offer the summer holidays that any child would dream of, an ode to friendship on the Italian coast that refreshes from the first frame and that brings us back to the most childish and carefree Pixars.

New chapters:

The Mister (T1) The Bad Remittance (T1) Loki (T1) The Simpsons (T32) Marvel’s MODOK (T1)

Enter catalog:

With Love, Victor (T2) Flight of the Phoenix My Name is Earl (T4) The Gloaming (T1)

We continue with the Netflix offer for this week, which arrives loaded with exclusive news … which churrería, of course. So watch what goes into the catalog, which in many cases is more worthwhile, as for example happens with Once upon a time in … Hollywood.

Despite the regrets, something must be highlighted between so much launch and Be dad, is possibly the most bombastic of the week, a dramedia starring Kevin Hart in the typical role of a courageous father, a widower to be exact, with every intention of raising his daughter overcoming all the setbacks of life.

We also highlight the expected launch of the second season of Black summer a series of zombies quite messy, but that left everything half and not because Netflix had loaded it, but because of the pandemic issues. That is why we collect it, although it is not a novelty as such.

And to top it off Record of Ragnarok, a new anime series with which to swell Netflix’s increasingly bulky catalog in this category, whose title seamlessly synthesizes its content: gods against “humans” … slap the head!

More exclusive content:

Penguin Colony (T1). “A motley group of endangered penguins comes to an idyllic South African city to find a mate, raise families and mingle with its inhabitants.”

The universe in verse (T2). Daisy and Cole love to have fun. With music and imagination, they solve problems in their city, inhabited by characters from nursery rhymes. ”

Elite (T4). “When three working-class youths enroll in an exclusive private high school, the differences between them and the wealthy students will lead to murder.”

Erect faculty (T1). “When a prestigious college is the scene of a macabre event, a tough law professor and his ambitious students put the judicial system to the test.”

Headspace: Relax your mind. “With this interactive Headspace special, you can tailor the experience to your mood or disposition to relax, meditate, or sleep soundly.”

Katla (T1). “The catastrophic eruption of the subglacial volcano Katla is the trigger for a series of disturbing mysteries that completely disrupts the life of a nearby town.”

Rational life (T1). “A 30-year-old focused on her professional life has to deal with a competitive work environment, a love triangle, and her pushy mother.”

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Homes (T1). “In this reality show, three travelers visit vacation homes and accommodations around the world and for all budgets while sharing their tips and tricks.”

Working mothers (T5). Maternity leave is over. It’s time for these four mothers to get back to work as they grapple with kids, bosses, love, and life in Toronto today. ”

RuPaul: Drag Queens (T13). “Queens compete for $ 100,000 and the title of America’s next Drag Superstar in this Emmy-winning series hosted by RuPaul.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Unleashed!(T3). Fighting, secrets and a lot of poison! A behind-the-scenes look at the contestants on ‘RuPaul: Queens of Drag’ and what happens in each episode off the runway. ”

The Netflix Afterparty (T1). “David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes welcome guests of the latest and most popular Netflix titles to chat, participate in skits and more.”

Earth swallow me! (T1). “New friends, loves and experiences intermingle in a colorful Korean university residence that houses students from all over the world.”

A complicated world. “After being recruited by a London mobster to take down a rival, a cunning and carefree gangster is shocked by the moral dilemmas presented to him.”

A family. “Kenji, adopted by the yakuza at a young age, swears allegiance to his old-school boss and vows to follow the family code in changing times.”

Enter catalog:

Apple TV + is not stopping and here is his new series …

Physical is a black-tinged drama about a self-denying and frustrated housewife who frees herself by doing aerobics. A whole rehash that the critics are not receiving at all well.

More exclusive content:

New chapters:

Cycles (T2) Home Before Dark (T2) The Mosquito Coast (T1) Lisey’s Story (T1) Mythic Quest (T2)

Enter catalog:

HBO also brings back two of its well-received series … and the Indiana Jones tetralogy, which is not so new, but a little more animated and revisitable.

More exclusive content:

Betty (T2). “Comedy that follows a group of very witty young women as they discover friendship, love and their own identities in the largely male-dominated world of skateboarding in New York.”

Dave (T2). «Series based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky. The gentrified and neurotic twentysomething is convinced that he is destined to be one of the best rappers in history. ”

New chapters:

All American (T3) Batwoman (T2) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T6) The Handmaid’s Tale (T4) In therapy (T4) Legacies (T3) Manifest (T3) Mr Inbetween (T3) Why do women kill (T2) Pose (S3) Superman and Lois (S1)

Enter catalog:

And finally, Amazon Prime Video, whose only original premiere is a kind of concert, spiced up by the usual catalog stuffing.

More exclusive content:

Prime Day Show (T1). “Prime Day Show is a three-part special starring three award-winning artists: Billie Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi that provides an immersive music experience.”

New chapters:

Enter catalog:

