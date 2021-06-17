‘Luca’, the new Pixar film, is a pleasant adventure that lacks a little more courage

To delve into the way in which Disney and Pixar approach each of their animated projects is to know that, on certain occasions, the personal burden of the filmmakers at the helm in their own origin or in their development and final result is revealed to be very important. . This is how we have discovered it lately in Onward or in the proposals of the anthology Circuit of shorts (Dan Scanlon, VV. RR., 2020); and that the Italian Enrico Casarosa directed the new film Luca (2021) It shouldn’t surprise us.

Not only for this reason, an artistic approach of great logic if we consider that immersing yourself in a material about what concerns us, understanding it wonderfully, is an advantage, but also because a few of its narrative ingredients were already in Moon (2011), his short film nominated for the Oscars and the Annie. From certain environments and types of characters to astronomical fantasy.

What’s more, Enrico Casarosa It has grown in the art departments of films such as The Ice Age (Chris Wedge and Carlos Saldanha, 2002), Ratatouille (Brad Bird and Jan Pinkava, 2007), Up (Pete Docter and Bob Peterson, 2009) or Coco (Lee Unkrich and Adrián Molina, 2017) with the development of their storyboards. In fact, Docter is listed as Luca’s executive producer, so the filmmaker must have been a familiar face at the Emeryville studios.

signup on Disney Plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies. It includes unlimited access to all premieres already Star. You will also be able to see the content of Marvel and Star Wars and the great animated films of Pixar.

The script for ‘Luca’ is not brave at its climax

Disney Plus

The funny thing, however, is that the two American screenwriters, Jesse Andrews (Me, him and Raquel) and Mike Jones (Soul), are not close to the setting of this Pixar movie. But make no mistake: the undeniable success of many of the works distributed by Disney and other world film companies is due to universal feelings well handled by the smartest storytellers since Georges Méliès; and Andrews and Jones have got it.

Luca’s starting point, on the other hand, it is quite ordinary: that of the youngster who wishes with all his heart to expand his horizons beyond a routine environment that is not enough for him. And the film turns towards sincere friendship, castles in the air and the clash of worlds, dressing the above with details whose aroma points to One, two, three … Splash (Ron Howard, 1984) or The Little Mermaid (Ron Clements and John Musker, 1989), Frankenstein (James Whale, 1931) or, if we hurry the genre, Frankenweenie (Tim Burton, 2012).

However, if the elements of marine mythology are exploited to a more or less satisfactory profusion in this Disney and Pixar film, there is no other choice but to say that Enrico Casarosa and his writers they have not had the courage to take the monstrous to its last consequences or, at the very least, to a more massive danger. And, therefore, it even verges on the impertinent implausibility.

A nice adventure without too much glitter

Disney Plus

The animated audiovisual apparatus it never dazzles us but it is worthy of the Emeryville studies; humor lacks at the level of Onward, and only very specific jokes hit the mark, like the scenes of some eccentric character or the maternal football; and the soundtrack of Dan Romer (Beasts of No Nation) fits in very adequately to its mission and certain sections of the score slightly remind us of the very particular style of the great Danny Elfman (The Red Dragon).

Teads production

So things and perhaps, Pixar has not offered us a feature film, available on the streaming service, that really amazes us and moves us to the core since Coco. Good for Cars 3 (Brian Fee, 2017), Incredibles 2 (Brad Bird, 2018), Toy Story 4 (Josh Cooley, 2019), Scanlon’s film, Soul (Docter and Kemp Powers, 2020) and the pleasant adventure of Luca, but we do not fall in love. And one should not be afraid to confess it because with the best you have to be demanding.

Also in Ezanime.net