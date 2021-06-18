Luca, the new from Pixar, is now available on Disney +

Luca is the new Disney and Pixar movie that comes through the front door to the streaming service. The last great premiere of Mickey’s factory is now available on Disney +, and also, within the general subscription catalog. This means that it is included with the rest of the content, so you can see Luca in his premiere without having to pay more.

It is the latest Pixar animated film, which reaches the top of streaming to make clear Disney’s commitment to the future of its content platform. And along with the premiere of the second episode of Loki, it is one of the great premieres that you can see without leaving home of everything that has come new to the video-on-demand platforms.

In Luca, Disney and Pixar travel through the lands of fantasy, a genre little exploring within his latest tapes and that is a statement of intent. Its protagonist, in addition to being a restless child, is also a marine creature, so the symbolism of the movie draws several very interesting layers.

Luca is now available on Disney Plus

During his announcement, his director, Enrico Casarosa, defined it as a “film that is going to present an unforgettable adventure of a summer that will fundamentally change Luca.”

Oh, and if in the end you decide to see Luca on Disney +, stay until the end. Since the new Pixar movie hides a post-credit scene that everyone is talking about, so there is a good reason to stay until the end and enjoy everything that Pixar has to tell in its new premiere.

While you enter Disney + and hit play, you can read our spoiler-free review of Luca.

