‘Luca’: The Easter Eggs You Have To Look For In The Pixar Movie

* This article contains spoilers for ‘Luca’.

Now available on Disney +, at no additional cost to subscription, the latest Pixar movie: ‘Luca’. Enrico Casarosa’s film introduces us to Luca Paguro, a young sea monster who will dare to get out of the water for the first time, driven by his new friend Alberto. Together they will discover the town of Portorosso and that humans are not as fierce as they were painted.

As usual at Pixar, ‘Luca’ is full of winks and “easter eggs” to other films in the studio, past and future, and to its own symbolism, like the crashed ball or A-113, the CalArts classroom where some of the founders studied. Here’s a list of the Easter Eggs from the movie:

Starting precisely with the Pixar classics, the ball that is crushed by Luxo Jr. can be seen on one of the rooftops of Portorosso during the bike race. The Pizza Planet van is converted into a Piaggio Ape and can also be seen on the run, and the A-113 is written on Luca’s train ticket. By the way, the train has the number 94608, which is the Emeryville zip code, place where the animation studio is.

Fellini and Miyazaki

The references from which ‘Luca’ drinks can also be seen throughout the film in the form of movie posters such as Fellini’s’ La strada ‘, ‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea’ or ‘Roman Holidays’. ‘Pinocchio’ is also very present with Carlo Collodi’s book in Giulia’s room and a dream scene. And although there are no direct references to Studio Ghibli, the name of Portorosso inevitably reminds us of ‘Porco Rosso’ and Macchiavelli, Giulia’s father’s cat, could well be a character from a movie from the Japanese animation studio.

Going back to Disney, watch out for the Donald Duck stuffed animal in Giulia’s room. ‘Coco’ has a nice reference on one of the boats called Elena, like Miguel’s grandmother. And what about ‘Turning Red’, the next Pixar premiere? That one has not been revealed yet and Enrico Casarosa says that it may take time to say where it is because it is “very well hidden.” So it will be time to see the movie again in search of a red panda.