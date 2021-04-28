Luca: Pixar presents trailer for his new film, after winning two Oscars for Soul

After winning two awards at the Oscars 2021, in the categories of best animated film and best soundtrack for Soul – 97%, Pixar prepares for what will be its next film, Luca, and has decided to release the first trailer of this new and charming adventure for the whole family that will touch on themes of friendship, love and even speciesism.

It may interest you: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Luca It will arrive directly on the Disney Plus platform on June 18, something that has become customary in recent months because the Covid-19 pandemic continues. According to what the mouse company has revealed, this new tape will also talk about how to get out of your comfort zone and face the challenges of life, so it sounds like a nice proposal for this summer.

The film will be the debut in a feature film for Enrico Casarosa, scriptwriter and director of the short film La Luna. In addition to the topics already mentioned, Luca will tell a close and personal story for the filmmaker, so the audience will surely get another moving work, just as each of his most iconic films have been. Here we present the first trailer, the also recently released poster and the official synopsis of this enchanting new Pixar adventure.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original Disney and Pixar feature Luca is a coming-of-age story centered on a child who experiences an unforgettable summer filled with ice cream, pasta, and scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his new best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply kept secret: They are sea monsters from another world just below the surface of the water.

The first look at this new film reveals more of the city of Portorosso and more of the conflict that shy Luca and his fearless friend Alberto face on the surface. Everything indicates that children will deal with the difficulties of being sea monsters in disguise, especially when it seems that humans only want to hunt them and their family.

We recommend you: Oscar 2021: Soul wins Best Animated Film

In the voice cast are Jacob Tremblay (Good Boys – 91%, The Room) as Luca, while Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam! – 88%, It (That) – 85%) will give voice to Alberto and Emma berman (Abby hatcher) will be Giulia, a human girl with whom the young monsters meet on land.

In addition to those already mentioned, Marco Barricelli, Saverio Raimondo, Maya Rudolph (Hubie’s Halloween – 70%, Between Wine and Vinegar), Jim Gaffigan (Tesla, Playmobil: The Movie – 24%) and John Ratzenberger (United – 84%, Incredibles 2 – 90%) round out the cast of this exciting new summer adventure.

Don’t leave without reading: Disney Plus will release a Soul spin-off short film called “22 vs. Earth “