The Disney + platform premieres one of the most anticipated films of the year: «Luca», the new Pixar animation. At the bottom of the sea, a little aquatic monster, Luca Paguro, spends his days herding goat fish. While fulfilling his obligations, he dreams of discovering the surface, a place forbidden by his parents. With a message of acceptance and tolerance, this captivating feature film will thrill you. The details in the video.