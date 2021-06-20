‘Luca’, one of Pixar’s purest and most condensed charms – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Like a dynamic fable, full of sun and extraordinary adventures of characters with hidden identities, Luca by Enrico Casarosa – a resplendent summery fairy tale of fish out of water – is one of Pixar’s purest and most condensed charms.

The animation film studio has plunged into the depths of the sea before with the aquatics Finding Nemo and Finding Dory. Richly detailed waters have appeared in many of the studio’s films, from the rushing river in The Good Dinosaur to Piper’s foamy shoreline. A crazy chase in Paris in Ratatouille, diminutive chef Skinner falls furiously into the River Seine.

But in Luca, we are in the ocean looking longingly at another world: ours. Luca Paguro (voiced by Jacob Tremblay in the original English cast) is a 13-year-old sea monster who lives off the coast of the Italian Riviera. He is a country boy, like many other protagonists before him, who dreams of different and forbidden places, only that Luca herds red mullets instead of cattle in the underwater pastures. For him, the surface is a magical place that he cannot know and of which he has only heard rumors of his grandmother (Sandy Martin), who is quickly silenced by Luca’s protective parents (Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan).

But the curiosity and impulses of another sea monster more accustomed to the land, Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), force Luca to swim to the beach and reach the shore. First he sees how Alberto does it, and then he gets over his nerves and the transformation is immediate. Its fins turn to feet, its tail disappears, and a leggy marine boy emerges from the water, rapidly falling flat on his face and leaping on the ground like a fish.

He quickly learns to walk, and through Luca’s eyes we see the wonders of living on the surface as if they were new: the blue sky, the trees that move in the wind, the rustling grass. Luca and Alberto (who has a fort with treasures that he has collected) run to have fun as humans. Luca, however, feels guilty and constantly says that he is about to run back home. But he can’t help it. In Luca, young life is an adventure.

There are some things they do not know. Alberto, who is more confident and reckless than Luca, calls a phonograph a “magic machine of the singing woman” and believes that the stars in the night sky are little glistening anchovies. But they are absolutely sure of one thing: the Vespa is the greatest human invention. This brings them to the nearby town of Portorosso (the name seems like a nod to Studio Ghibli’s great European film Porco Rosso), a quintessential Italian village with a fountain and a poster of Fellini’s La Strada (The Street). We are in the late 1950s.

Then they realize an unexpected danger. Portorosso is adorned with images of slain and slaughtered sea monsters. The entire town fears them, an inverse concern to that of Luca’s family, who shudder at the thought of “terrestrial monsters.” Revealing his true nature would be suicide and would only require a water balloon or a little rain. But this does not prevent Luca and Alberto from participating in a triathlon in the hope of winning a Vespa, or from befriending a local girl, Giuilia (Emma Berman), who has a fearsome fisher father (Marco Barricelli).

It would be easy to call Luca, which premiered on Disney + yesterday, as a “minor” Pixar movie. His images, although seductive, do not open up new digital terrain like many other animations from the studio have done. There is also no existential journey to the mind, beyond the grave or into heaven. It’s just about two boys maturing one sunny summer.

Luca’s modesty is part of what makes her great. As much as Pixar’s recent output (Soul, Onward, Coco) has been boldly conceptual, at times it has felt as if the studio and its artists were too focused on entering new narrative territory. Luca, Pixar’s shortest film since its first (Toy Story), is straightforward and classic. It feels like a page out of Italo Calvino’s Italian Folk Tales.

Casarosa’s movie comes and goes like a gentle summer breeze, but that doesn’t stop it from being absolutely charming, and by the time its magnificent finale rolls around, it also feels a bit devastating. With cute sea monsters who want to do the same as other boys, Luca finds a simple and beautiful metaphor for all those who, like them, feel they have to hide to fit in.

Luca, a Walt Disney Co. premiere, is rated PG (suggesting some parental guidance) from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for heavy humor, dialogue, thematic elements, and brief violence. . Duration: 95 minutes

Source: La Jornada