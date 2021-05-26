Luca Marini, with the colors of the Italian flag in Mugello

05/26/2021 at 11:03 AM CEST

After a sabbatical due to a health crisis, the Mugello circuit will once again host the Italian Grand Prix of the sixth round of the 2021 MotoGP season this weekend. In order to Luca Marini, as for his brother Valentino Rossi, is officially their home Grand Prix, even if they both reside closer to the Misano circuit, which traditionally hosts the San Marino Grand Prix.

MariniThis year’s rookie in the premier class, he is currently 21st in the championship with 9 points. At the fast Mugello circuit, he hopes to have the power of the Ducati Desmosedici GP19 from the SKY VR46 Avintia team, which will sport a custom livery in the colors of the Italian flag.

“It’s an important round for me. The track is my favorite on the entire calendar and it’s always great to race there & rdquor ;, he says. Marini. “This year I will come back here riding a MotoGP. Ducati has always been strong at Mugello, I hope to do well and have fun. It will be a special weekend, a key race for me and I want to enjoy it from the beginning to the finish line & rdquor ;, assures the young rookie, who has not yet been able to reach any top 10, his goal every weekend, in the five first races of the course, registering a 12th place in Portimao and in the last Le Mans race, as best results.