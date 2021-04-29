‘Luca’ is not influenced by ‘Call Me By Your Name’, says its director

What happens when a group is not represented in the media? Well, it is customary to look for subtext everywhere to compensate, and then what happens happens. For example, that the director Enrico Casarossa has to ensure that Luca, his long debut for Pixar, is not at all influenced by Call Me By Your Name.

Since his promotion, Luca has been presented to us as a story of friendship between two boys (amphibian monsters, to be exact) in a coastal town in 1960s Italy. This combination of Mediterranean sun and endearing characters, plus the almost non-existent representation LGBT in mainstream cinema (and in animation, let alone) led some viewers to relate it to the film of Luca guadagnino as soon as the first trailers appeared.

During the presentation of the film, some journalists consulted the filmmaker about this interpretation. And Casarossa quickly denied it: as he explained, Luca’s argument is based on his own childhood memories, and on his relationship with his best friend at the time, which is not a love story at all.

“That was never in our plans,” added the director. “[La película] it’s about friendship [entre los protagonistas] in that kind of world that precedes puberty. ”

Also, Enrico Casarossa told some anecdotes related to his friend’s stupid character. “He had a family that didn’t take care of him much, and I had a family that took care of me a little too much. I was shy and somewhat unsociable, and he had a new interest every week,” he explained, adding that the kid he is now a colonel in the Italian air force.

Without discussing the veracity of Casarossa’s words, and beyond how problematic it may be to relate a children’s movie to Call Me By Your Name, there are a couple of lessons that we can extract from this anecdote.

To begin with, an animated film that does have LGBT content is always going to have a very difficult time making these nuances explicit, since doing so would close markets in many countries with homophobic legislation.

The second lesson: that this desperate search for subtext would subside if the big Hollywood studios began to make room in their productions for affections outside of the heteronorm, beyond innuendo and winks. Something that, we fear, is far from being a reality, as recent examples such as Raya and the last dragon prove. But if animated cinema has taught us something, that is that one can always dream.