Scarface is one of those films that are very important in the history of cinema, because the story of the immigrant achieving the American dream through somewhat shady businesses like the mafia, still attracts the attention of thousands of fans of the seventh art, thanks to the fact that it is based on some real events.

In 1932 the first film adaptation of this plot was made, directed by Howard Hawks, but perhaps many fell in love with it for the version that Brian De Palma filmed in 1983 with Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer. Either way, both tapes became cult classics for two different generations, so much so that no one has dared touch it until the 80’s.

After almost four decades of the premiere of the last tape, Universal Pictures is planning to reboot this plotThey seem to have big names in mind to present to a new generation. According to Variety, the Italian director, Luca Guadagnino –Who we all remember by Call Me By Your Name–, will be in charge of this new version of Scarface.

As if it wasn’t enough to have a true camera genius like Guadagnino, according to the same source the script for this film was written by none other than Ethan and Joel Coen –The masterminds behind great films like Miller’s Crossing, The Big Lebowski or Barton Fink–. So it paints to be an extraordinary production.

The story would be a great combination between the Hawks and De Palma films, but now instead of developing in Chicago or Miami, would have as its main stage the streets of Los Angeles. Until now it is not known who could play Tony (Camonte or Montana), but it is expected that in the coming months we will have more details of the distribution.

In recent years, Luca Guadagnino has been busy with quite interesting projects like Suspiria, which is based on the 1977 story of Dario Argento, starring Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz, and had the special participation of Thom Yorke in the composition of music.