Luca Guadagnino doubts directing the sequel to Call me by your Name

More bad news for fans of Call Me By Your Name – 97%. The romantic coming of age that he conquered in 2017, has been the subject of speculation since its launch about a possible sequel. Between yes and no, now the director of that film, Luca Guadagnino, expresses doubts about being able to consolidate a second part, since he is busy with new projects, such as the remake of Scarface – 84%.

In an interview with Deadline, the director Luca guadagnino He says that, although he still wants to do the sequel to Call Me For Your Name – 97% have many other Hollywood projects that they want to do first. In addition to the film he is working on now, in which he has reunited with Timothée Chalamet, there is also his commitment to make a new adaptation of Brian De Palma’s classic, Scarface.

Here’s what he said when asked about a possible sequel:

The truth of the matter is, my heart keeps thinking about it, but I’m working on this movie now. [Bones and All] And, I hope, I’m going to do Cut Face soon and I have a lot of other projects, so I’m going to focus on this side of the Atlantic and the movies I want to make.

What the director did not speak specifically about was the accusations against the other protagonist of that film, actor Armie Hammer. He was singled out for allegedly having violent relationships with various women. Two of them charged them with rape, and the Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed that the interpreter was under investigation for sexual assault.

With all this, it is not surprising that the director prefers to stay out of the matter. Either way, Call Me By Your Name – 97% was a success and was nominated, in 2018, for several Oscars among which it won the Best Adapted Screenplay. After that film, Guadagnino made his remake of Suspiria: El Maligno – 55% and the series We Are Who We Are – 86% for HBO. So it is true that he is very busy.

Bones and All is another adaptation of a novel that Guadagnino is shooting. The story follows a young couple trying to escape their past. The protagonists will be Chalamet and Taylor Russell. As he mentioned, he hopes that once this project is finished he can continue with the remake of Scarface, a crime drama about a migrant who becomes the leader of a drug trafficking ring.

So there you have it. Don’t expect to see Chalamet back as good Elio anytime soon. The actor also has a busy schedule, as he is preparing to be young Willy Wonka in a prequel about the character and this year will see the launch of Dune, a franchise that director Denis Villeneuve hopes to launch and continue with a second part that concludes the film. story that is told in the novel on which it is based.

