Luca Guadagnino and Thimotée Chalamet, together in ‘Bones and All’

Luca Guadagnino has officially started filming his next feature film, ‘Bones and All’. It is the Italian director’s first project in the United States and has started in Ohio. The film will bring back Timothée Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg, father and son of ‘Call Me By Your Name’, and protagonists of the most emotional scene of the film (you have it above). He will also work again with Chloe Sevigny and Francesca Scorsese (daughter of Mr. Scorsese), with whom he worked on his great HBO series ‘We Are Who We Are’. The cast is completed by Taylor Russell, Mark Rylance and Jessica Harper (star of the original ‘Suspiria’).

No, Armie Hammer is not expected to return, beyond the cannibalism accusations, because it is not the sequel to ‘Call Me By Your Name’ that many of us had believed, that many others wanted and that, perhaps, we had tried to sell to keep us more attentive. It is the adaptation of the novel ‘Bones and All’ by Camille DeAngelis, which will be written by Guadagnino himself and David Kajganich. Deadline has shared the first official synopsis of the film:

The film is a story of the first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman who learns to survive on the fringes of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an energetic and disenfranchised tramp. When they meet, they band together on a thousand-mile odyssey that will take them through back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite her best efforts, all roads lead to her terrifying past and to a final position that will determine whether her love can survive her otherness.

Without a doubt, a powerful and daring synopsis that leaves more questions than answers, but that does not seem like a sequel to ‘Call Me By Your Name’. In the same medium, the Italian clarified the motivations that have led him to carry out what will be his first project on US soil:

I have been totally influenced by American culture, American cinema and now, the American landscape, so I am very happy and proud to have finally reached this coast. The last few months have been incredible for me, getting to know this part of the country, which is beautiful and invisible.

Dia DipasupilGetty Images

The director has also talked about why he didn’t hesitate to cast Chalamet for the role:

The second I read it, I said, I think only Timothee can play this role. It was a coincidence because he was in Rome and I was in Rome and we met after this year of non-mobility due to Covid, and we were able to meet and spend time together. He’s fantastic, a great performer and seeing him take off like he’s doing now, I’m proud of him. And this character is something very new to him, endearing and heartbreaking.

With ‘Bones and All’ and the ‘Scarface’ reboot, Guadagnino seems increasingly far removed from the rumored ‘Call Me by Your Name’ sequel. However, let’s not lose hope, many are of the opinion that Guadagnino’s plan is to wait several years for both Hammer and Chalamet to really grow old. Something like Linklater’s ‘Before’ trilogy, which has waited nine years between each installment, with the consequent passage of time on the faces of Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. It sounds like we will have to be patient, but we can’t say that it sounds bad at all.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io