Luca: first reactions to the new Pixar say it is moving and unique – Tomatazos

Movies

If there is any studio that is a guarantee of quality in Hollywood, that is Pixar, because with its stories it is capable of moving adults and entertaining children and giving everyone a work made with the most advanced computer animation technology (CGI ). His new film, Luca, scheduled to hit Disney Plus on June 18 on Disney Plus, already has first reactions, and if we are to believe what they say, it is another triumph for Pixar.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Pixar, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios, is responsible for classics like the first three Toy Story movies – 100%, Monsters, Inc. – 96%, Finding Nemo – 99%, The Incredibles – 97% and Ratatouille – 96%; in addition to more recent hits that have left their mark on the public such as Intensamente, Coco – 97%, United – 84% and Soul – 97%. With Luca they decided to tell once again a fantasy story that involves universal themes such as friendship and acceptance of others; Everyone agrees it’s funny and heartwarming, and someone even compares it to Disney’s animated classic The Little Mermaid – 92% and with Ponyo and the Secret of the Little Mermaid – 92% by Studio Ghibli.

On June 16 the embargo on reviews ends and we can read the official reviews, meanwhile we have several reactions on Twitter that anticipate the new success for Pixar. Luca It is directed by Enrico Casarosa, with a screenplay by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones. Casarosa has credits in the art department at Up, Una Aventura de Altura – 98%, Coconut Y Ratatouille. Here we leave you the first reactions of the tape:

#PixarLuca is pure joy. Endlessly charming, it is a story of friendship and being yourself. With a unique visual style, it is unlike any other Pixar movie. A great sense of humor and a small-scale story that just works. Sincere and very funny. Pixar has done it again.

#PixarLuca is a beautiful story of friendship, acceptance and overcoming prejudices. Superb animation, lovely music and a moving story: @PixarLuca will ‘hook you’ from the start and make you dream of summer in Riveria. And there is an end credits scene!

Luca was as charming and enjoyable as you would expect. I’m not the sobbing mess I usually am after a Pixar movie, but I feel like I just visited the Italian Riviera. Now, someone pass me the ice cream …

Luca is hilarious, heartwarming, and VISUALLY AWESOME! Highlighting friendship, real and true friendship, but also touching on overcoming your fears and embracing your true self. The music, the language and the food are a love letter to the Italian Riviera. #PixarLuca

Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Giulia (Emma Berman) shine in their roles. Bring humor, heart, and lots of fun! A trio of underdogs everyone will fall in love with! Machiavelli the cat is EVERYTHING. Providing a lot of comic relief. I thought I could go through @PixarLuca without crying, but the last 20-30 minutes really got to me. What movie! I can’t WAIT for everyone to see Luca!

Also read: They accuse the new parents of Disney and Pixar of being increasingly sexy

#PixarLuca focuses on friendship, but also on a summery, sweet and poignant tale about conquering fear, embracing imagination and silencing prejudice. Universally identifiable motivations and obstacles. Giulia is an excellent and headstrong heroine.

I just saw Luca… wow! Talk about a movie that gets better every minute. It’s fun, it’s fresh, it’s artistic, it’s sincere, but mostly it’s about friendships and growth. Summer 2021 belongs to Luca! Bravo @sketchcrawl and team!

Luca is absolutely adorable. As always, Pixar has created a beautiful and enjoyable adventure with a message for all ages. Perhaps a bit more throwaway than their top-tier efforts, but still a joy to experience.

I saw #PixarLuca tonight! At first it seemed a bit too light on the story, but being Pixar, of course, they managed to land well! There are also a number of definite #DisneyPlus sequels here. Review embargo is 6/16! I didn’t cry, I smiled and missed the Amalfi Coast in Italy. You must eat pasta and ice cream while watching this movie like them, and it’s much more The Little Mermaid than Ponyo.

Don’t leave without reading: Emma Stone wants a live-action film of Úrsula from The Little Mermaid