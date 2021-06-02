Luca: first reactions to Pixar’s new say it’s heartwarming and unique

If there is any studio that is a guarantee of quality in Hollywood, it is Pixar, because with its stories it is capable of moving adults, entertaining children and giving everyone feature films made with the most advanced computer animation technology (CGI). . His new film, Luca, scheduled to hit Disney Plus on June 18 on Disney Plus, already has first reactions, and if we are to believe what they say, it is another triumph for Pixar.

Pixar, a subsidiary company of Walt Disney Studios, is responsible for classics such as the Toy Story films – 100%, Monsters, Inc. – 96%, Finding Nemo – 99%, The Incredibles – 97% and Ratatouille – 96%; in addition to more recent hits that have left their mark on the public such as Intensa Mente – 98%, Coco – 97%, United – 84% and Soul – 97%. With Luca they decided to tell once again a fantasy story that involves universal themes such as friendship and acceptance of others; Everyone agrees it’s funny and heartwarming, and someone even compares it to Disney’s animated classic The Little Mermaid – 92% and with Ponyo and the Secret of the Little Mermaid – 92% by Studio Ghibli.

On June 16 the embargo on reviews ends and we can read the official reviews, meanwhile we have several reactions on Twitter that anticipate the new success for Pixar. Luca It is directed by Enrico Casarosa, with a screenplay by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones. Casarosa has credits in the art department at Up, Una Aventura de Altura – 98%, Coconut Y Ratatouille. Here we leave you the first reactions of the tape:

#Luca is a delight that smells like summer, the sea and a pasta dish. A story about the purest friendship, about those adventures that we can only live with the innocence of childhood. About what unites us. About the family. Animation and music will make you fall in love. #PixarLuca pic.twitter.com/XJw5Eb7bAr – Jesús Agudo (@jesuagumar) June 1, 2021

#PixarLuca is pure joy. Endlessly charming, it is a story of friendship and being yourself. With a unique visual style, it is unlike any other Pixar movie. A great sense of humor and a small-scale story that just works. Sincere and very funny. Pixar has done it again.

#PixarLuca is pure joy. Endlessly charming, it’s a story of friendship and being yourself. With a unique visual style, this doesn’t feel like any other Pixar film. A great sense of humor and a small-scale story that just works. Heartfelt and lots of fun. Pixar’s done it again. pic.twitter.com/3AsBDZHNwo – Daniel Howat (@howatdk) June 1, 2021

#PixarLuca is a beautifully crafted tale of friendship, acceptance & overcoming prejudices. Gorgeous animation, charming music & a touching story – @PixarLuca will “hook” you from the start & have you dreaming of summer in the Riveria. And there’s an end credit scene! pic.twitter.com/jTU6zuZtTA – Amanda Taylor (@geeklyamanda) June 1, 2021

Luca was every bit as charming and delightful as you’d expect. I’m not the sobbing mess I normally am after a Pixar film, but I do feel like I’ve just visited the Italian Riviera. Now, someone pass me the gelato … #PixarLuca pic.twitter.com/5wYbv3iO27 – Amy Fulcher – As The Bunny Hops (@asthebunnyhops) June 1, 2021

Luca is hilarious, touching, & VISUALLY STUNNING! Spotlighting friendship – real, true friendship – but also touching on overcoming your fears, & embracing your true self. The music, language, & food are a love letter to the Italian Riviera. # PixarLuca @ PixarLuca pic.twitter.com/1e6J2qpZ8c – Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 1, 2021

Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Giulia (Emma Berman) shine in their roles. Bring humor, heart, and lots of fun! A trio of underdogs everyone will fall in love with! Machiavelli the cat is EVERYTHING. Providing a lot of comic relief. I thought I could go through @PixarLuca without crying, but the last 20-30 minutes really got to me. What movie! I can’t WAIT for everyone to see Luca!

Thought I might get through @PixarLuca without crying, but the last 20-30 minutes really got to me. What a film! I cannot WAIT for everyone to see Luca! #PixarLuca ❤️ “Silence Bruno” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zVtyIIerjY – Tessa Smith – Mama’s Geeky (@MamasGeeky) June 1, 2021

#PixarLuca is centered on friendship, but also a summery, sweet, poignant tale about conquering fears, embracing imagination and silencing prejudice. Universally relatable motivations and obstacles. Giulia is an excellent, headstrong heroine. @PixarLuca pic.twitter.com/6lVy9y4u1j – Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 1, 2021

Just watched Luca… wow! Talk about a film that just keeps getting better every minute. It’s fun, it’s fresh, it’s artistic, it’s heartfelt, but most of all it’s about friendships & growth! The summer of 2021 belongs to Luca! Bravo @sketchcrawl & crew! pic.twitter.com/ibq0V40HxV – Pixar Post (@ThePixarPost) June 2, 2021

Luca is absolutely adorable. As always, Pixar has crafted a beautiful looking and enjoyable adventure with a message for all ages. Perhaps a little more disposable than their top tier efforts, but it’s still a joy to experience. @ PixarLuca @Pixar #Luca #PixarLuca #LucaPixar pic.twitter.com/ssOYfXtbfS – Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) June 1, 2021

I did not cry, I smiled and missed the Amalfi Coast in Italy. You must eat pasta & gelato while watching this movie as they do, and it’s much more The Little Mermaid than Ponyo. – Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) June 2, 2021

