The ex-president of Seat will assume the direction of Renault on July 1

Last week he spoke at the annual meeting of shareholders

Luca de Meo spoke at the shareholders’ meeting that the Renault Group organized last Friday, where he emphasized his conviction that it is possible to reverse the negative trend that the rhombus brand carries.

De Meo was confirmed as CEO in January, but has not yet taken office. It will do so on July 1, in a context very different from that of the beginning of the year due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former president of Seat lands in the French giant knowing that a recovery plan has been announced that plans to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide to contain expenses.

“I have always liked going where the action is,” he said at the meeting, according to the . agency. He also said he shared the “sense of urgency of the moment.”

“I know that, with the help of everyone, we can make Renault one of the biggest surprises in your investment portfolio.”

Renault was already in trouble when it hired him earlier in the year, with sales plummeting and an alliance with Nissan reeling from suspicion by Japanese executives of the French.

Since his appointment, De Meo has seen Renault reach an agreement with Nissan and Mitsubishi to design a new business model based on territoriality and technological synergies.

He has also seen the firm knocking on the French government’s door in search of a € 5 billion credit line, necessary to weather the effects of Covid-19.

Renault hired him to fill a power vacuum that he has not known how to fill since Carlos Ghosn’s fall from grace in 2018. Now the order is even more complex, as the crisis goes beyond the French manufacturer and affects the entire industry. automobile.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard