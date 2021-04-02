Luca Cortez was the best in the ITF week

The tennis player from Alicante Luca cortez has signed the best Spanish performance in the most modest circuits of international tennis. In Antalya (Turkey), in the $ 15k tournament, Cortez has reached the semifinals starting from phase previous. Six wins until the semifinals of the tournament.

In Buenos Aires (Argentina), in the $ 25k box, there has been abundant Spanish representation. In the individual draw, three tennis players have reached the quarterfinals: Irene Burillo, Yvonne Cavall-Reimers and Nuria Prrizas Diaz. In doubles, Burillo and Prrizas have reached the semifinals of the tournament.

Finally, regarding women’s tennis, in the $ 15k tournament Le Havre (France), Jessica Bouzas has reached the individual quarterfinals.

As for men’s tennis, in the tournament Challenger 80 of Lugano (Switzerland), Sergio Martos has reached the doubles semifinals.

This week in which we close March and begin April with the opening of the summer schedule, several tennis scenarios are presented. In it ITF women’s circuit, two $ 25k tournaments: Villa Mara (Argentina) and Dubi (United Arab Emirates). In addition, three $ 15k tournaments: Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

In the circuit ITF men one $ 25k tournament (Bienne, Switzerland) and up to five $ 15k tournaments: Villa Mara (Argentina), Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt), New Delhi (India), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

In the circuit Challenger there are two tournaments that star in the change of the month. The main square will be in Marbella at the Puente Romano Tennis Club. Fourth edition of the tournament, category 80. The second Challenger tournament of the week, in Oreias (Portugal, 50).