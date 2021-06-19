‘Luca’ and his post-credits scene that you may have missed

‘Luca’ has already received our criticism and has been placed in our ranking of all Pixar films, but many will have expressed their opinions without having seen the post-credits scene. We find it hard to believe that we have to explain in 2021 what post-credit scenes are. Nowadays, you can’t get out of your chair without being curious that if the credits haven’t finished yet, you might be missing something. It is a dynamic popularized, not invented, by Marvel and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ that has expanded, and we are happy. Yes, we do it because in classic cinema most of the credits were put at the beginning of the film, sometimes several minutes of posters of names that people religiously saw before getting lost in the adventure. Over the years, more and more sections were relegated to the end, basically so that people could see the main stars and the director and could skip the credits of the hundreds of people on the team, get up from the chair and lose the recognition of their work.

The credits will continue to go mostly to the end, but we can’t help but think that Marvel knows that the CGI team that has made 80% of what we see on screen deserves that we see their names equal to or more than their actors, surrounded by green screens. But, although the post-credits scenes serve the function of inviting the viewer to watch, or at least wait, at the end of the credits, they also give us content. Without the danger of deflating the final climax, they serve to invite sequels, spin-offs, give more information, create excitement or simply tell a joke.

The post-credits scene of ‘Luca’, the new Pixar adventure premiered on Disney +, undoubtedly corresponds to the latter group. In fact, it is not even a spoiler for the film. Halfway through we see how poor Luca is threatened with taking him to live with his uncle Hugo, a fish from the depths, transparent and with the characteristic light on the forehead of some abyssal fish. This Uncle Hugo, for anyone who has enjoyed the film in VOSE, has the voice of Sacha Baron Cohen, a strange presence, perhaps the most surprising of a very predictable and timid film, which tastes of quite little.

That is why it is appreciated that the post-credits scene gives us more content about the character of Sacha Baron Cohen, a small monologue in which the fish talks about how he likes his darkness while, as he already warned Luca, he eats a piece of whale carcass by “accident”. Again, in a fairly monotone film, very colorful in images but gray in ideas, Hugo is that strange point, that small risk in tone and form that Pixar has given us, although it has mostly done so in the post-credits scene . Thanks, post-credits scenes.

