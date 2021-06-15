Luca, a love letter to Italy

MEXICO CITY.

As at the time they did with Coco, in which the tradition of Mexicans in front of the Day of the Dead was highlighted, the Disney Pixar studios decided to write a love letter to Bella Italia in Luca, an animated film that was conceived five years ago years having as director the Italian Enrico Casarosa, who wanted to tell a story of friendship and discovery of the world from a story in which magic and fantasy do their thing.

Yes, this is definitely a love letter to my country, Italy. Curiously, when you leave your country for some reason, you tend to miss that place that saw you grow up and you want to share with the world what makes your place of origin special, with everything you grew up with, with your culture and you want to be a good host with it. rest of the world, explain everything to them and show them what makes your country unique ”, Enrico Casarosa said in an interview with Excelsior, to continue with his explanation.

My idea was always to talk about friendship from two children and I must confess that this story is inspired by the relationship I had as a child with my best friend, Alberto, where I was always shy and insecure about what outside, while he was more fanatic. In such a way is that this story is inspired by that, in how a friendship can help us grow and find who we really are ”, said the director from Genoa.

After a series of trips by the production team to the Italian Riviera, Enrico Casarosa, nominated in 2011 for an Oscar for Best Animated Short for La Luna, began working on this film that tells the story of Luca and Alberto, monsters sailors who want to discover the world of the humans that inhabit the town of Portorosso. Through a series of adventures, both put aside fear and discover the world around them.

For Luca, the production team, led by Andrea Warren, brought in young actors Jacob Tremblay, whom we saw in The Room or Extraordinary, for the role of Luca, as well as Jack Dylan Grazer, who we enjoyed in Shazam! and in It. Chapter 2, to play Alberto.

I really identify with Luca in different ways, however, there is one in which I feel very close to him and it has to do with that desire to go out and discover the world, today more than ever. Due to the pandemic, I feel that we can all identify with Luca, because we all really want to go out, take a Vespa and tour Italy. I also really liked the phrase that those friends use that says “Silence, Bruno” (which has to do with silencing the voice of fear, to encourage you to do things), because as an actor you have to apply this phrase to give a hundred and not to fall, ”explained Jacob Tremblay, a 14-year-old Canadian actor.

Given that the film was being worked on in the midst of a pandemic, the actors, including Emma Berman, Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan, the latter two who lend their voices for Luca’s parents, had to record their dialogues from home.

When the pandemic hit we realized that we were going to have to work from home and one of my biggest concerns was to figure out how we were going to film all the actors. I have to thank the entire team and the people at Pixar who made all of this possible, because we had to send iPads, microphones and the actors had to manage to record in places where there was no noise, “said producer Andrea Warren that He has been behind films like Wall-E, Valiente or Cars 3.

Jack Dylan Grazer, a 17-year-old Californian actor, shared what he did to record his dialogues during the lockdown due to the pandemic.

Being in my mom’s closet for a year was definitely a challenge as an actor and as a human being. It was a very hot experience and I bet my neighbors were really scared by the amount of screaming that was heard from my house, ”shared the actor who will be seen in the second installment of Shazam!

Being a film full of various Italian references, such as food, music, ice cream and scooters, it was inevitable to ask the director what is the most Italian part of the film, he smiled and shared something that he had not told before.

There is an old character, who in fact I give voice to, who says ‘Scopa’, which is a card game and that older Italians usually play in the squares of some Italian towns. That’s my voice and I gave myself the chance to be able to play and be a bit stupid, ”Enrico Casarosa concluded.

OF THE TAPE

Luca Directs: Enrico Casarosa Premiere: June 18 Disney + The Mexican Omar Chaparro gives voice to Tío Ugo, Luca’s relative

AMU