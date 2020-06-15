The Houston-based company announced its intention to sell its restaurants and all assets.

By: Web Writing

The pandemic of coronavirus has been particularly harsh in the restaurants, with Luby‘s, based in Houston, the latest victim.

The popular restaurant Texan announced that he would seek the sale his operations and assets to pay the contracted debt and other obligations, as well as to distribute the net income among the shareholders, so that the gradual closure of its premises will begin shortly.

The company said the board’s decision follows a comprehensive review of the operations and the assets by a committee composed of independent directors.

Luby‘s said it will explore a variety of potential transactions, including the sale of its cafes, Fuddruckers and Culinary Contract Services of Luby. Some Fuddruckers hamburger shops are owned by franchisees and would not be part of the sales of assets.

It transpired that Luby´s, founded in 1947, closed 35 of its 72 restaurants, suspended most of its headquarters staff and temporarily reduced the salary of the remaining central office staff by 50% in response to the crisis the pandemic.

He reported that during the process of sale some of the restaurants of the corporate will remain open to continue offering their food to their customers.

The press release says:

« Luby‘s will explore a variety of potential transactions, including sale of the Company’s operating divisions: Luby‘s, Fuddruckers and Culinary Contract Services, as well as their real estate or sale of the company as a whole. The net proceeds from such transactions, after satisfying the company’s debt and other obligations, will ultimately be distributed to the shareholders of Luby »

(With information from News Talk 1290 and agencies)