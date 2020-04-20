Pedro Scooby returned to the subject on Luana Piovani’s social networks. At dawn on Monday (20), the artist responded to a fan’s comment, who complained about the lack of contact between her children and her father. “It looks exactly the same. Outside the virtual father, nobody cares anymore. In fact, they never called. At most, they say hello on the ride from the” virtual “call,” shot the blonde, pinning her ex-mother-in-law: “I will never understand how a grandmother gives up her grandchildren like that. The father is even common, right, but the grandmother? “. In a recent fight on the web, the actress complained about the amount of pension given to the heirs and Scooby decided to reduce it to 300 euros for each heir.

Actress regrets missing her boyfriend

Living in Portugal, Luana Piovani also regretted being missing her boyfriend, Israeli Ofek Malka, 19 years younger than her. “Yesterday I understood that we will not see each other for a long time. I cried that my weaned calf is still very sad. But I think the information was better than the anxiety I had been feeling. Now it is dealing with the pain”, he declared.

Luana Piovani remembers first sex with Ofek Malka

In a live on Instagram, Luana Piovani revealed that she was surprised by her boyfriend’s sensitivity right after the first sex. “He arrived in the taxi and texted me saying he was crying. Then he sent another one from the airport saying he was still crying. It was a surprise for me. We had spent five hours together in Ibiza. It was our first fuck. So , those tears were more important than saying ‘I love you’ to me. He was thrilled and was not ashamed to tell me that “, he said. About who said “I love you” first, the famous guarantees not to remember: “I have no problem, I take initiative, I fuck in the first meeting, I have no problems with that.”

Couple had 1st virtual sex in quarantine. Find out!

In the quarantine, Luana Piovani also said that she had virtual sex for the first time. “I had virtual sex for a week. I thought it was awful, I suck. I need the touch. I had to focus four times more than we need, I was sweating … We work with images. Virtual sex is poorly framed, poorly lit. , it gets ugly. The person thinks he is showing something and is showing something else. But I think it was good for him, I’m happy. He may have to go through it again. If he wants, I will make this sacrifice. He is young “, she commented, adept at aesthetic procedures.

