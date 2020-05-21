Bruna Marquezine’s sister, Luana rocked the dance steps when performing a Tik Tok challenge. ‘Very difficult, but faith,’ described the 17-year-old. The teen muse was successful in the endeavor and impressed followers by talent. ‘I wanted to make this video there, but I haven’t even caught the first one yet [dança], joked an internet user

Luana Marquezine rocked a challenge on the Tik Tok app. Bruna Marquezine’s sister held a new challenge that brings together different songs and choreographies that have already hit the social network. The student proved to have talent by following the rhythmic steps and still voice the voice at the end that said: “phew, that took an hour”. When sharing the game, the teen muse also wrote a caption highlighting the high level of difficulty of this challenge. “Very difficult, but faith,” said the 17-year-old, who has accumulated 48,000 likes in Tik Tok in just 2 months.

Luana Marquezine’s video is approved by the web: ‘Dancing is difficult’

Luana Marquezine’s video enchanted Tik Tok users with her talent when dancing. “The best thing is your face of despair”, one follower joked and another continued: “It rocked”. Netizens also highlighted the talent of the 17-year-old girl for dancing. “I wanted to make this video there, but I haven’t even got the first one yet [dança]”, pointed out one fan and another continued:” This dance is too difficult, sir! (laughs)”.

Bruna Marquezine comments on the future of her sister, Luana, on TV

Bruna Marquezine recently commented on her 17-year-old sister on live. The actress spoke about the talent of Luana Marquezine and believes that the youngest will not continue in the area of ​​the arts. “Luana is very different from me. She is very much in hers, quiet. I hope she doesn’t kill me for saying that. She even did a test for ‘Malhação’, but she didn’t pass. And there are times when they don’t call to warn that the person didn’t pass and you only find out afterwards when the program is on the air. That’s normal. She kept asking our mother for the answer and saying, ‘I just want to know if I did well’. Look at that! Very proud! I think she goes to the exact area, she wins all the math competitions at the school. Imagine my pride “, pointed out the actress.

Bruna Marquezine’s sister and parents moved in with the actress

Bruna Marquezine is quarantining with her family. Following the social isolation due to the coronavirus with all the necessary care, the actress invited her parents, Telmo and Neide Maia, and her sister, Luana Marquezine, to spend the season at her home in Rio de Janeiro. “My parents moved into my house at the beginning of the quarantine. I left my parents’ house more than a year ago. We are working on our relationships, our learnings, our cures”, explained the artist.

