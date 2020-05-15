Singer will perform at Allianz Parque without an audience to be broadcast by Globo, Multishow and his social networks on June 12

Luan Santana should perform the biggest live of all time on Saturday, June 13, when he will use the Allianz Parque stage to do a show without an audience, which will be broadcast on TV Globo, Multishow and Globoplay. The first experience of a concert at a closed venue in Brazil will be to celebrate the Valentine’s Day. The project will be captured and transmitted in multiplatform format also by YouTube singer and social media profiles. “We thought a lot about all the infrastructure we could demand and how to do it with as few people as possible. But we arrived at a good equation, we will be in a space with all the possibilities of isolation and we will have a dream come true, which is to reopen, albeit virtually, the doors of a scenario that we are not used to living away from, like a painting that brings us affection, which comforts us, which is a football stadium “, says Luan in a text for publicity from live. “The dimensions of this space also relieve our sense of confinement and rescue our perception of spaciousness, not to mention the comfort that a lawn with bleachers brings to our Brazilian soul”.

The live should take about three hours in duration. Globo will show the first hour live after Fina Estampa, but Multishow will do the entire broadcast. “I dream of the sound breaking the silence of a scenario marked by the rhythmic noise of the big fans, the large audiences, and where the national passion of this nation so punished at the moment enters the field. And all with the partnership of Globo, which so well understands about a million people wanting to connect with our so Brazilian way of being “, says the singer.

