Lu and Nishioka manage to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of Knowle and Pel

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 08:15 CEST

Yen-Hsun Lu and the japanese tennis player Yoshihito nishioka, number 408 of the ATP won in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros by 6-4 and 6-1 in one hour and thirteen minutes to the Austrian player Julian Knowle and the dutch David pel. With this result, the winners will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

During the match, Lu and Nishioka, the winners, managed to break their opponents ‘serve 4 times, while the defeated pair, on the other hand, failed to break their opponents’ serve. Likewise, Lu and Nishioka had 70% of the first service, managing to win 70% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 64% and they achieved 50% of the service points. To conclude, in relation to the fouls, the winners committed a double fault and their rivals made 12 double faults.

The tournament will continue with the confrontation of Lu and Nishioka against the Romanian players Horia Tecau Y Kevin Krawietz.

The tournament French Open Doubles Masc. It takes place on exterior clay and during the course of it a total of 64 couples participate. In addition, it takes place from May 30 to June 12 in パ リ.