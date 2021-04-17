LTPO screens, what are they and what advantages do they have compared to conventional OLED screens

You’ve heard of LTPO displays, but do you know what it means? These are its advantages and differences with respect to conventional screens.

In this last year, LTPO displays They have begun to gain prominence in the field of high-end telephones. With them, manufacturers aspire to offer ever better image quality, while reducing the screen power consumption.

But, What really is LTPO technology? Given the importance that these types of screens are beginning to gain, today we want to clarify some of the most common doubts, and review the advantages of this type of panel with respect to the conventional ones that include the majority of mobiles.

What are LTPO displays

LTPO refers to “Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxid”, or “low temperature polycrystalline oxide.” It is a display technology developed by Apple, which first saw the light of day together with the Apple Watch Series 4But the company didn’t really start taking advantage of it until the Apple Watch Series 5 came along and introduced the “always-on display” feature.

And it is that the objective pursued with this technology is to minimize energy impact of the screen, being able to vary the refresh rate dynamically, based on the content displayed on the screen. In this way, depending on the content, the screen will refresh at a lower or higher frequency, as necessary.

To achieve this, display manufacturers have had to abandon LTPS or “Low Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon” technology that was used until now when making thin-film transistors -TFT-, and instead build these transistors using a combination of LTPS transistors with others built with indium, gallium and zinc oxide –IGZO–.

The difficulty in manufacturing this type of screen is given by the fact that IGZO transistors are larger than LTPS, and using exclusively IGZO type TFTs, would result in a lower density on screen, and therefore a loss of sharpness. Hence, manufacturers such as Samsung Display or LG Display have chosen to combine both technologies.

“Apple owns the patent that defines LTPO technology.”

An interesting detail to keep in mind is that Apple is the owner of the patent that defines the LTPO technology. For that reason, firms like Samsung have developed their own technologies based on the same fundamentals. In the case of the South Korean brand, this technology has the name “HOP” –Hybrid-Oxide and Polycrystalline Silicon–. The first smartphone to introduce such a panel was the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Advantages of LTPO screens compared to conventional OLED screens

The fact that a screen uses LTPO technology does not imply that it must be an OLED panel. The reality is that, although it is possible create LCD screens based on this technology, the industry trend is heading towards the majority use of displays based on organic diodes.

Precisely for that reason, I consider it interesting to detail the advantages that an OLED LTPO screen can bring, with respect to a conventional OLED display.

There is a belief that an OLED LTPO screen consumes less power than an OLED LTPS screen in equal conditions. But it doesn’t have to be that way. The reality is that LTPO technology introduces a variable refresh rate management system, which helps to reduce the energy consumption of the panel.

And although they exist mobiles with LPTS screen that offer some type of variable refresh rate, the big difference is that this type of mobile requires some kind of controller in your software which is responsible for sending the necessary instructions to reduce or increase the refresh rate based on screen content.

In the case of mobiles with an LTPO screen, this is not the case: this technology does not require additional components or drivers to send instructions to vary the refresh rate to the GPU.

“LTPO displays such as the Apple Watch Series 6 or the OnePlus 9 Pro can reduce the refresh rate to just 1 Hz.”

Besides that, the screens LTPOs provide more “granular” control over the panel refresh rate with the aim of saving more energy. Thus, for example, screens such as the Apple Watch Series 6 or the OnePlus 9 Pro can reduce the refresh rate up to 1 Hz in certain situations, so that the content on the screen only updates once every minute, rather than once every second as would be the case with a standard 60 hertz refresh rate.

Smartphones with LTPO screen that you can buy now

In the market it is already possible to find mobiles with OLED LTPO screens, capable of offering higher energy efficiency than conventional OLED panels. 2021 is the year in which more and more manufacturers have decided to join this trend, and today there are several brands that offer this technology in their most advanced mobiles.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung is one of the most important companies in the display industry, and of course it could not stay out of the LTPO technology craze. His Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has a large Dynamic AMOLED LTPO screen of 6.8 inches, with variable refresh rate between 11 and 120 hertz.

Know more: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

OnePlus 9 Pro

Another model that uses a LTPO display made by Samsung It is the OnePlus 9 Pro presented at the end of March 2021. It is a 6.7-inch panel with a resolution of 3,216 x 1,440 pixels, whose refresh rate can vary dynamically between 1 and 120 hertz depending on the type of content displayed on the screen.

According to the brand itself, the use of this technology has served to reduce screen power consumption by up to 50%.

Know more: OnePlus 9 Pro

OPPO Find X3 Pro

As a good first cousin of the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OPPO Find X3 Pro also has a LTPO display with variable refresh rate. In fact, it is about Same 6.7-inch panel, 10-bit color depth, and Quad HD + resolution that we find in the OnePlus model.

Know more: OPPO Find X3 Pro

Although there are not too many mobiles that include screens of this type, little by little more and more manufacturers will be introducing this type of panel in their reference models. Brands like Xiaomi plan to launch models with LTPO screens – probably the Xiaomi Mi 12-, and it is very likely that other firms such as Apple with its iPhone 13, or Huawei with the future P50s will also end up following the same steps.

