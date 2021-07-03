LSE Group confident of reaching agreement with Refinitiv due to . news

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Jul 2 (.) – The LSE group, which controls the London Stock Exchange, said on Friday it is confident of achieving good results with the integration of its $ 27 billion deal by market data firm Refinitiv, despite recent Roadblocks that also involved . News, Chief Executive David Schwimmer said on Friday.

“We are in a strong financial position,” Schwimmer said at an online investment event. “We remain very confident that we will achieve our goals set when we announced the transaction,” he added.

So far, seen by the “run rate” method, savings of 40 million pounds (55 million dollars) have been achieved since the beginning of the integration process and debt has been reduced by 4 billion pounds, he said.

LSE’s acquisition of Refinitiv made the London Stock Exchange operator the world’s second largest financial data company, after Bloomberg LP.

In March, LSE shares tumbled as low as 8,000 pence, as details of costs to revamp Refinitiv’s rigs emerged. The stock was trading at 7,888 pence on Friday, up 0.1% on the day.

Refinitiv’s main terminals have been affected by a number of technical problems, which Schwimmer said were not caused by substantial product failures.

“These kinds of problems, system crashes, are absolutely unacceptable to our customers, to us. We know how to solve them and we are doing it,” said Schwimmer.

LSE has pursued an investment program in Refinitiv and its terminals started by its previous controller, private equity firm Blackstone, Schwimmer said.

The terminals are used by operators and investors to access data and news that often impact financial markets.

LSE said in April that it was on track to achieve a 25% announced savings of 350 million pounds by the end of 2021, with a guidance of 850 million pounds in capital expenditures and 150 million pounds in operating costs this year, which also remained unchanged.

Earlier, the chief executive said the LSE was still in “positive” discussions with . News about an agreement between the two groups to provide news content.

The negotiations follow a dispute over whether . News could put up a paywall on its news website.

“We have a good ongoing relationship and a positive discussion with .,” Schwimmer said at an online investment event.

Andrea Remyn Stone, head of data & analytics at LSE, said the news is “essential” to its business proposition and that the company considers its relationship with . as “substantial.”

He added that LSE uses all the products . offers.

(Report by Huw Jones. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)