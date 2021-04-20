Lr01 the car omar julian loyal

The development of this prototype for competition starting from zeros took five years of patient work, ingenuity, creativity, development of materials, suppliers and national components, following the efforts of the pilot Ómar Julián Leal, who added all his experience on world tracks and selected the best and most rational components strictly necessary in the international market. An impeccable job.

It is not the first, but it is the most advanced and sophisticated competition car that has been made in the country, by the hand of Ómar Julián Leal, an experienced Colombian pilot with a vast international career who he started in Formula Renault in 2006. Then he went through Formula 3000, Renault World Series, Auto GP, GP2 and then in the LMP2, category that motivated him to make this car, number 1 of which he aspires to be a series of devices under the name LR, Leal Racing.

LR01, Ómar Julián Leal

The experience and connections with engineers from Europe and the different teams with which he raced added everything necessary to build this car on a Chromium-moly tubular chassis, in which a Ford Ecoboost Turbo engine accommodated that can reach up to 500 horses, coupled to a sophisticated French Sadev six-speed sequential gearbox that works with Motec electronics, which also governs the engine.

The task began in Javier Castillo’s workshops in Bogotá, where they manufactured the entire chassis thanks to the knowledge of this preparer, who has made three versions of his Niko Salamandra cars, inspired by the engineering of the English Radical prototypes, and who currently developing its first totally original car with a carbon fiber monocoque, which, once finished, will go to the top of the list and is intended to be marketed in the United States, where some of his creations already compete successfully.

Subsequently, Leal opened his own workshop to continue in the process that has taken him five years until when The car made its first turns on April 7 in Tocancipá, an emotional moment that MOTOR accompanied and recorded.

Many people worked on the various angles of the LR01, among them the engineer Andrés Felipe Niño, who, in addition to the structural part, did all the aerodynamic studies together with Diego Ballén, while the trainer Jairo Triana was in charge of the mechanical assembly. Another engineer, Julián Martínez, did all the aesthetic development that ended with the fiberglass bodywork in its removable parts and the central fin, the rear wing and the floors in carbon fiber, which were made under the guidelines of Luis Covelli with the workmanship of Alfredo Jamaica, a veteran in these races of dressing up racing cars.

LR01

Of course, everything is made and calculated based on computer programs, so all the parts are referenced and are immediately reproducible thinking of mass production.

In fact, many of the design and engineering principles are based on achieving high-level performance, but at affordable costs compared to those of equivalent European prototypes, so they can compete on tracks in Latin America.

Physically the car is big It measures 3 meters between axles, which is the length of a Le Mans 2 series car, but it is narrower and weighs 940 kilos, a figure to reduce when the final parts are made in lighter materials.

In sight, the manufacturing is impeccable and the local development of very sophisticated components such as the dough racks, axles, scissors, suspension mounts with internal shock absorbers and rocker arms moved by the lower arms, the aluminum water radiator, brake parts, connections, electrical system, they have nothing to envy to the international standard. Of course, there are many components that must be imported and the most reputable and safest parts of the racing market were chosen for them.

The car will continue to develop throughout the year and should debut in the next 6 Hours of Bogotá, in December.

LR01

Data sheet

-CHASSIS: Tubular, central conduction made of chrome-moly.

-SUSPENSIONS: Independent, internal shock absorbers, dough holders and local horns.

-MOTOR: Central, Ford Ecoboost Turbo. 2.3, 4 in a row, 300 starting horses.

-BOX: Sadev, sequential, electronic controls from the helm, 6-speed, limited-slip differential.

-RIMS: Center nut wheels, ‘Slick’ tires 305/660 R18 front and 312/705 R18 rear.

-BRAKES: Wilwood 4 piston calipers.

-BODYWORK: Glass and carbon fibers

-FUEL: 22 gallon aluminum tank.

-WEIGHT: 940 kilos

The Creole inventory

The list of track cars developed entirely in the country is interesting. Here are some of its main pieces.

-Formula Caribe 1600, made in the mid-60s by Guillermo Pieschacón and Enrique Machado, Peugeot 1.6 engine.

-Formula 1000 by Dieter Herber, with DKW mechanics.

-Prototype called Batmobile, made by Jaime Múnera, with a Willys Tornado engine.

-Formula 1000 by Gustavo Schrader, ‘Paco’ Barragán and Álvaro Daza, Wartburg mechanic.

-Formula Colombia, made by Dieter Herber with a Renault 1,300 engine, based entirely on a Lotus 51B.

-Fórmula Van Diemen, built by Roberto Serafín in Medellín, under license from the English brand for which Roberto José Guerrero ran. Many were later converted to prototypes.

-Herber prototype with BMW and then Chevrolet engine. Some Formula Ford Lotus 51B were supplied from this body, which were fitted with Renault 12, DKW or Ford 1.6 mechanics.

-Cacique Tayrona, made by Dieter Herber with a Taunus V4 engine and box, with a view to a street or track production. It is known of 4 or 5 specimens, there is an original survivor.

-Two prototypes made by Mauro Corradini in Cali, with a motorcycle machine.

-The numerous national mechanical cars, worked on series cars, and also some copies of American tubular chassis with V8 engines are excluded.

Data

* Ómar Julián Leal, who has been, after Juan Pablo Montoya, the closest driver that the F1 country has had, as he did the necessary tests to obtain the F1 super license in a Caterham at Silverstone, in 2015. He could not continue for financial reasons, he passed the LMP2 category duration tests and then returned to Colombia to make this car.

* All the development of the LR01 has been at the highest level, with Colombian engineers who specialized in the matter in the course of the process and achieved the manufacture of many high precision parts in numerical control machines, as well as the incorporation of sophisticated materials. in steels and duralumin, fibers, welds, supported by computerized simulations of mechanics and aerodynamics.

LR01