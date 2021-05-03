LPG, the most economical option to reach the ECO label

If you are going to buy a car with an ECO label from the DGT, the engines that you can choose are basically reduced to three types, the micro hybrids, the hybrids “of a lifetime” and those adapted to LPG, since the CNG offer is practically residual and manufacturing a plug-in hybrid that does not exceed the 40 km of autonomy necessary to achieve the ZERO label is something that lacks any logic.

Images Hyundai i20, model that has 48V mild hybridization mechanics

LPG is the most attractive ECO option for cost

Thus, there are several reasons that can lead to buying a car with this environmental mark, although in practice we can also reduce them to three: tax and mobility benefits, environmental awareness and financial savings. If your case is the first of them, it will not matter to you which mechanics is hidden under the hood, and if it is the second, perhaps you should buy an electric and take a look at this article in which we compare the carbon footprint of an electric car and one with a combustion engine.

However, if what concerns you is your pocket, only one of the three mechanics raised at the beginning will be your alidade, and those are the ones adapted to LPG. We could say that CNG is practically as interesting, but the small network of gas stations compared to LPG takes away any attraction. What the LPG option is the most economically interesting is due, in the first place, to a significantly lower cost per kilometer traveled, and secondly, that it is a more economical and simple technical solution to implement that electrified, although it is true that the latter should change sooner rather than later.

Among the different mechanics with an ECO label, LPG can achieve a cost per kilometer around 35% lower.

Images Renault Clio, an urban that has LPG and hybrid E-TECH versions

To illustrate these two arguments in favor of LPG as an “ECO economic” alternative, we are going to rely on the figures for the Renault Clio, a model that has both LPG engine (TCe) of 100 CV like one hybrid (E-TECH) 140 hp. Putting the focus on the cost per kilometer traveled, the LPG signs a mixed consumption of 6.9 l / 100 km according to the WLTP cycle, while the hybrid remains at only 4.4 l / 100 km. Assuming a LPG price of € 0.72 / l and € 1.36 / l for 95 gasoline, we have a cost per kilometer traveled of 5.0 cents. and 6.0 cents, respectively. But the truth is that this difference is much more noticeable when a hybrid micro comes into play, such as the Hyundai i20 1.0 T-GDI 100 CV 48 V, which approves a mixed consumption of 5 l / 100 km and leaves us a cost of 6.8 cents.

However, in this difference we must bear in mind that the consumption of the hybrid model will be especially influenced by the type of driving, since in the city there will be a greater use of electrical support as systems come into operation more frequently with that of the regenerative braking or start the march in fully electric mode those first few meters, which does not happen so often on long trips. On the other hand, and although it is not expected, No one assures that LPG in the future is not subject to the same fiscal pressure as diesel and gasoline.

LPG installation diagram of an Alfa Romeo Mito

LPG: simpler and cheaper to implement technically

The other argument we presented was a lower cost of entry, and that is that while a LPG mechanic is essentially the same as a gasoline with an extra tank, a small control unit and some additional injectors, a hybrid needs an electric motor of considerable power (about 50 CV to begin with), a small lithium battery, a much more elaborate electronic management … and an automatic transmission that we do not always need as consumers, although at least its combustion engine usually does without supercharging systems.

Compared to soft hybridization, this increase is less., since the electric motor becomes a “steroid alternator” that also works as a starter motor and has a considerably lower power (in the order of 5 – 10 CV), although in most cases it is still associated with an automatic transmission, and this time, a supercharged drivetrain.

An LPG car is more economical by dispensing with automatic transmission, electric motor and more elaborate electronics.

Renault E-TECH hybrid engine

Returning to our Clíos, with the same finish (Intens) we have that the TCe 100 LPG with manual gearbox costs € 13,690, while the E-TECH with 140 CV and automatic CVT gearbox goes up to € 17,490, which results in what after a life of 200,000 km the difference has been about six thousand euros in favor of LPG.

And what about the ecological component? Well, in our example the official figures leave us CO2 emissions of 108 g / km for LPG and 99 g / km for the hybrid, a difference of 9% that does not seem excessively significant. However, logic says that LPG is noticeably less environmentally friendlyThe fact is that if the amount of hydrocarbon burned is greater, the emissions will also be greater, and there the difference is more pronounced, despite the fact that the combustion of the LPG is noticeably “cleaner”.

Audi S4 TDI micro hybrid system diagram