Lozano and Edengren win the BRAND Promise in Juan Carlos Ferrero – Equelite

It has ended in the Academia Juan Carlos Ferrero – Equelite Sport Academy, one of the great world centers for the teaching of high-level tennis, and whose owner was the winner of the first edition of the MARCA Jvenes Promises Tournament, the seventh round of the tournament. XXVI National Circuit RPT – MARCA Jvenes Promesas U16 by Wilson – Tennis Point, in its magnificent facilities in Villena (Alicante).

In the female category the champion has been Daniela lozano, seeded number 2, who won 6-3 and 6-3 to White Pic, fourth favorite. In the male Kevin Edengren, head of series number 2, I won Salvador Price by a resounding 6-0 and 6-0.

This Young Promises Circuit has been held at the Academy since 2002. Continue with Iaki Etxegia as Director of the test, already Carmelo Alventosa as Referee Judge of the same.

The XXVI National Circuit RPT – MARCA Jvenes Promesas U16 by Wilson – Tennis Point has the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation and of the Tennis Federation of the Valencian Community, and consist of 23 tests during the year 2021. This week the fifth test of the National Circuit RPT – MARCA Junior Cup U18.

The Professional Tennis Registry, the oldest and largest promoter of Youth Tennis in Spain, organizes the RPT National Circuit – MARCA by Wilson – Tennis Point, to count during 2021 with 45 tests, with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, together with the collaboration of HdI, NH hotels, NutriSport & IBP Uniuso.