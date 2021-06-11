Löw’s plans after a forceful and deceptive dress rehearsal

06/08/2021

The German coach, Joachim Löw, must now define the last details for Euro 2020, after a final dress rehearsal that was so forceful, with a 7-1 win against Latvia, as misleading due to the weakness of the rival.

The 7-1, without a doubt, is positive emotionally. Germany had not won a game with such clarity for too long. The collective participation in the goals – 7 scorers if Kai Havertz is awarded what he sometimes sees as an own goal – also fuels the spirit of the group, something key in the German teams of all time.

However, it is also true that the duel was just a training match against a harmless rival against whom Germany came to the area as they wanted and when they wanted.

At the end of the match, Lothar Matthäus – in a television comment – said that what was best for Löw was that Latvia would have scored a goal as this way they had something to criticize in search of improvements.

“That is something that normally cannot happen. It is a side kick and all the opponents must be in custody. In a match like this it is not serious but tournaments are sometimes decided by those details”, said Löw taking the thrown glove by Matthäus

An almost definite eleven

Löw also said that, although he is not yet clear on which team will play France on June 15, he does believe that the majority of those who started the game against Latvia will be there. Löw’s scheme, with three centrals, seems non-negotiable and everything indicates that his plan is to handle it flexibly, according to the rival.

It is clear that against rivals such as France and Portugal the two full-backs, who against Latvia were Joshua Kimmich and Robin Gosens, will have more defensive tasks and will not be able to become the fourth and fifth striker. This also implies that there could be changes in terms of personnel.

One of the questions people ask in Germany is whether Kimmich will play as a central midfielder, his usual position at Bayern, or whether he will be moved to the right back.

In the center, Löw has many alternatives starting with Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan and continuing with Leon Goretzka, who is expected to be recovered by the start of the tournament, and Emre Can.

Against Latvia, Löw opted for the duo Kroos-Gündogan. The question is if it is not an excessively offensive formula against the French artillery and if, in case the two are in the field, they will not need Kimmich behind them, sacrificing a man in the attack part.

In that case, the right-back could be Lukas Klostermann and the attack will be reduced to Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry, who seem to have the safe starting position while Kai Havertz, Leroy Sané and Kevin Volland dispute an eventual additional position, if the title is maintained. 3-4-3 of the last matches.

Havertz has the best cards so far. Behind him is Sané and as a less likely alternative is Volland, who could be turned to at times when there is a need to seek the passing game.

Behind there seem to be no major doubts, none with Manuel Neuer in goal and few such as Mathias Ginter, Mats Hummels and Antonio Rüdiger as centrals.

The start for Germany in the Eurocup – France as the first rival and Portugal as the second – does not give greater margins for experiments. Germany has traditionally had a good tournament when it manages to make a good debut and that is why the match against France, the current world champion, is especially important.

Then will come Portugal and, in the last game of the group, Hungary in a commitment in which, unlike the other two, Germany will start as a clear favorite.