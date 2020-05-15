Lowi, the virtual mobile operator of Vodafone It arrived in 2014 with a fairly innovative offer at the time since it offered the possibility of saving the unconsumed gigs for the following month. However, its true leap in relevance came after incorporating fiber optics into the portfolio of products it offers. In addition, it has fiber-only or mobile-only rates.

In the case of Amena, we are facing a second brand of Orange which has had an evolution quite similar to that of Lowi. From offering only cheap mobile rates, it has moved to incorporate fiber optics for combined offers of both products at low prices. His latest rate renewal has allowed him to catch up on the competition.

Fiber speed

In this first section it is a question of seeing the speed options offered by the comparative operators. However, this time we will finish quickly. First, because they both offer the same fiber optic speed. Second, because they both offer 100 Mbps as the only option to combine with different mobile rates. For this reason, speed will not serve as a criterion to keep one or the other.

Fiber coverage

What does make the first differences is the fiber optic coverage and the technology used to connect to the Internet. Lowi uses the Vodafone network, be it its own deployments, third-party agreements and wholesale access. This makes it able to offer its offer in more than 23 million homes. However, we must know that, in about 10 million homes, it does so with technology HFC.

In the case of Amena, the operator already uses Orange fiber, which already has 15 million homes wired with FTTH. Its fiber optic coverage continues to increase and continues with a firm step to offer up to 16 million wired homes this year and 18 million in the future. In addition, adding the wholesale access and other agreements, it has a coverage of more than 23 or 24 million households.

Landline

Another section that we solve faster than we would like. This is because Lowi does not offer a phone. In this case, we have to find a supplier of VoIP in case you need the service. For its part, Amena offers landlines with national calls to other landlines included.

Mobile phone: calls and data

This is the point that marks the differences between both operators:

If we only want mobile, the rates are:

Lowi

Calls to 0 cents and 4GB to navigate

Unlimited calls and 5GB to browse

Unlimited calls and 12GB to browse

Unlimited calls and 25GB to browse

Threat

Calls to 0 cents and 4GB to navigate

Unlimited calls and 5GB to browse

Unlimited calls and 12GB to browse

Unlimited calls and 25GB to browse

Unlimited calls and 30GB to browse

If we look for a rate of mobile combined with fiber, the options are:

Lowi

Fiber 100 Mbps, unlimited calls and 3GB to browse

Fiber 100 Mbps, unlimited calls and 12GB to browse

Fiber 100 Mbps, unlimited calls and 25GB to browse

Threat

Fiber 100 Mbps, unlimited calls and 20GB to browse

Fiber 100 Mbps, unlimited calls, mobile with 20GB to browse and mobile with 5GB to browse

Fiber 100 Mbps, unlimited calls and 30GB to browse

Permanence

In Amena’s offers we always have a commitment to remain 12 months in the Orange Fiber. Lowi imposes a 3-month commitment on fiber when we contract the combination of fiber and mobile. In the mobile only rates we have no commitment to stay in any case.

Price

Lowi only mobile

Calls to 0 cents and 4GB to browse for 6.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 5GB to browse for 9.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 12GB to browse for 14.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 25GB to browse for 19.95 euros

Only mobile threat

Calls to 0 cents and 4GB to browse for 6.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 5GB to browse for 9.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 12GB to browse for 14.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 25GB to browse for 19.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 30GB to browse for 24.95 euros

Lowi fiber + mobile

Fiber 100 Mbps, unlimited calls and 3GB to browse for 38.95 euros

Fiber 100 Mbps, unlimited calls and 12GB to browse for 41.95 euros

Fiber 100 Mbps, unlimited calls and 25GB to browse for 44.95 euros

Amena fiber + mobile

Fiber 100 Mbps, unlimited calls and 20GB to browse for 35.95 euros

Fiber 100 Mbps, unlimited calls, mobile with 20GB to browse and mobile with 5GB to browse for 40.95 euros

Fiber 100 Mbps, unlimited calls and 30GB to browse for 45.95 euros

Lowi Deals

The virtual one of Vodafone usually resorts to the special demolition offers from time to time. Its star offering is the one that offers 100 Mbps fiber and mobile with unlimited calls plus 20 gigabytes to browse 34.95 euros. On the mobile we have also seen some promotions, although less frequently.

Amena Offers

Amena is not very friendly with promotions and discounts, always trying to offer the best possible price. What they do tend to do are promotional actions for gigabytes or duplication of the data voucher, especially on special dates such as summer or Christmas.