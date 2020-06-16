Lowi, the low-cost OMV that is reporting so much success to Vodafone, premiered in June, announcing a few days ago new combinations of fiber and mobile with up to 300 Mbps and more discounts on additional lines. Now go back to the charge launching his usual summer promotion, something that other operators such as Simyo, Orange, Amena, República Móvil and Finetwork have already done.

Just like he did last year, Lowi has chosen give away 60 GB of additional data for all those clients who have contracted or contract any mobile or combined rate before August 15. Of course, that data bonus can be enjoyed until September 15, two weeks more than last summer.

This year, until September 15

Thanks to Lowi’s new promotion, called « 60 GB Gift Voucher », customers who have contracted or who contract from today, June 15, at 09:00 to August 15, 2020 at 23:59 any Lowi rate from Mobile or Fiber + Mobile and meet the established requirements, they will be able to obtain a bonus of 60 GB extra to their rate, to enjoy until September 15, 2020.

This means, on the one hand, that Lowi’s summer promotion is valid for both new and current customers, and on the other, that it is applicable to all rates, including the 34.95 euros, unlike Amena, who left out ‘the Tarifón’ of his summer promotion. In addition, as a novelty, this year the 60 GB gift can also be shared with other Lowi users.

The Lowi ‘Gift Voucher 60 GB’ promotion is valid for both new and current customers, but must be activated within the My Lowi app

The 60 GB extra data will be added within one to three days after the activation « Gift voucher 60 GB » of the promotion within the Mi Lowi app. Therefore, as explained by the operator in its conditions, the requirements to access it are:

Be the owner of one or more than one mobile line of Lowi or having applied to be the owner through an order (mobile portability) destined for Lowi exclusively through the sales channels of the promotion: Lowi.es, authorized distributors and Lowi’s customer service numbers.

Have the Mi Lowi app downloaded (for iOS or Android) and activate the promotion in it within the dates established for the promotion: from June 15, 2020 at 09:00 a.m. until August 15, 2020 at 11 p.m., 59 minutes and 59 seconds.

The bonus will be applied in one go and will be added free of charge to your rate; those 60 GB will be spent first and, once they have been consumed, the client will be able to continue browsing with their accumulated data and their contracted rate.