         Lowi releases new bonuses for gigas and voice for those who need some punctual extra

Operators like Lowi They have managed to stand out from their birth for unique advantages that have allowed them to have enough gigabytes in most cases thanks to the possibility of accumulating unused megabytes and the possibility of sharing them with those who may need them the most.

But if you used up all your megabytes and nobody shared their leftover gigabytes with you, you could find yourself in a complicated situation that now has a solution with the arrival of the new extra bonuses of gigabytes and minutes to be able to continue browsing at high speed and talking without the excess being as expensive as before.

Continue browsing when you exhaust your gigas supposes reduce speed to 16 Kbps automatically And for those who wanted to maintain high speed, it was allowed to hire extras of 200 MB for 1 euro that have been in force since Lowi’s birth five years ago.

The novelty from now on is that this extra bonus is doubled in order to have 400 MB for 1 euro and in addition two new additional bonds of 2 GB for 3 euros or 5 GB for 5 euros. These extra megabytes will be the last to be consumed although they will continue to accumulate for the following month if you do not exhaust them and they can also be shared with other customers.

As for calls, Lowi is the only operator that also accumulates the minutes not consumed so that they are added for the following month, but if they were not enough and you are not interested in changing to one of the rates with unlimited minutes, you could continue speaking by 0 cents / minute plus 18 cents of call establishment.

As a novelty, from now on you can also optionally contract a bonus of 150 additional minutes for 2 euros, which you can take advantage of if you expect to make more than 11 calls in the remainder of the month, since it would be the cost of applying the cost of establishing a call. If, on the other hand, you are more of long calls, it is likely that not hiring the bonus of extra minutes is more profitable.

Share



Lowi releases new bonuses for gigas and voice for those who need some punctual extra