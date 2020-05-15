         Lowi recovers his fiber and mobile combo for 35 euros to face Amena, but only temporarily

Expected movement of Lowi after the Tarifón de Amena became official. Hours after Amena released her fixed combo, fiber and mobile with 20 GB accumulative For 35.95 euros per month, Lowi also rescues his good, beautiful and cheap rate, from very similar conditions, although inexplicably, he does it again in the form of flash promotion.

It was in August 2018 when Lowi released its 20 GB fiber and mobile combination for the first time for 34.95 euros, rescuing it in a timely manner on rare occasions so that new and current customers could access it in more strategic campaigns like back to school or at Christmas.

Rate forever, but temporary contract

But since last fall, Lowi has resorted to this combo much more routinely, missing the surprise effect, so after Amena’s announcement, Lowi’s return to the BBB rate was expected to be somewhat more definitive and not another promotion, which initially ends on May 31Although this date arrives, it is hard to believe that it will disappear and Lowi leaves Amena to reign alone in her territory.

The conditions remain the same: for 34.95 euros and three months of permanence, it includes fiber to Symmetric 100 Mbps and 20 GB accumulative that you can share with other Lowi users. In Amena, the price is 1 euro more expensive, but includes a telephone landline, free SMS, cheaper additional mobile lines and access to mobiles with payment in installments, although in this case it is not allowed to share gigabytes and the permanence grows up to 12 months.

Although on the Lowi website at the moment there is no trace of the return of the good, beautiful and cheap fare, the distributors have already started receiving information about the new flash promotion, so hopefully it will be available again soon. Otherwise, this rate has always been available uninterrupted through telephone contracting at 1456.

Considering that you are rates are accessible for both new and current customers, it is expected that a large part of Lowi’s user portfolio already has a combination of these characteristics, so the risk for the operator’s accounts of not offering the rate definitively should be minimal. For now, we will have to wait until June 1 to find out what Lowi plans to do.

We leave you with a Updated comparison of the cheapest fiber and mobile combinations where Lowi, Amena and Digi compete with very similar conditions:

