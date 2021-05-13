Lowi raises the gigabytes of its mobile rates and the speed of its fiber to 600 MB

These new rates are available today for both new and current customers.

In Spain we have a large number of Virtual Mobile Operators that offer us fiber and mobile services for a much lower cost and one of the most prominent is Lowi, Vodafone’s low cost operator, which has just announced that increases the gigabytes of its mobile rates and its fiber speed up to 600 megabytes.

This is what the new Lowi rates are like

The mobile operator owned by Vodafone has just published an entry on its official blog explaining all the changes that will occur in both your mobile-only rates and those of fiber and mobile. These new rates are available starting today for both new and current customers.

Starting with the mobile-only rates, now we will have the option to choose between data plans of 8, 16, 28 and 35 GB, is an increase of between 1 and 5 gigs compared to the old rates. These are Lowi’s new mobile rates with their respective prices:

8 GB and unlimited calls per 7.95 euros per month.16 GB and unlimited calls per 11.95 euros per month.28 GB and unlimited calls per 14.95 euros per month.35 GB and unlimited calls for 19.95 euros per month.

Regarding the convergent fiber and mobile rates, Lowi incorporates the speed of 600 MB to its catalog and improves the data by increasing it between 5 and 10 GB according to the contracted plan. These are the new fiber and mobile rates with their respective prices:

100 Mb fiber and mobile line with unlimited calls and 25 GB per 34.95 euros per month.300 Mb fiber and mobile line with unlimited calls and 30 GB per 39.95 euros per month.600 Mb fiber and mobile line with unlimited calls and 30 GB per 44.95 euros per monthThey claim that many “unlimited” rates offered by operators actually contain limits

Finally, the rates for the remaining additional mobile lines have also been improved as follows:

5 GB and unlimited calls for 2.95 euros per month.15 GB and unlimited calls per 5.95 euros per month.25 GB and unlimited calls per 9.95 euros per month.

